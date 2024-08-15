Katy Perry Placed Under Investigation

Katy Perry is in hot water as Spanish authorities launch an inquiry into the unauthorized filming of her latest music video. The 39-year-old singer's video for her new single, "Lifetimes," has sparked environmental concerns and legal scrutiny in the Balearic Islands.

On Tuesday, the Balearic Islands' environmental department issued a press release stating that Perry's production team allegedly failed to secure the necessary permissions before shooting scenes on the ecologically sensitive dunes of S'Espalmador. This small, uninhabited islet, located north of Formentera, has been a protected area within the Ses Salines de Ibiza and Formentera natural park since 1980.

The Stillz-directed video, released on Aug. 8, showcases Perry enjoying the picturesque landscapes of Ibiza and Formentera. Scenes depict the singer basking in the Mediterranean sun and reveling in the islands' nightlife. However, it's the footage captured on S'Espalmador's delicate dune system that has raised red flags with local authorities.

S'Espalmador, stretching approximately 1.8 miles, boasts what officials describe as the "best-preserved dune system in the Balearic Islands." The regional government's tourism website emphasizes the area's "great ecological value," underlining the importance of its protection.

While the environmental department is investigating potential damage to the restricted area, which is demarcated by rope barriers, they clarified that the filming doesn't constitute a "crime against the environment," per The Guardian. The statement noted that video or photographic projects "can be authorized" upon request, suggesting that the issue lies in the lack of proper permits rather than the act of filming itself.

This environmental controversy adds to a series of challenges Perry has faced recently. Her comeback single "Woman's World," released in July, received a lukewarm reception from critics.

Further complicating matters is Perry's collaboration with Dr. Luke, whose legal name is Lukasz Gottwald, on her upcoming album 143. The producer has been a controversial figure in the music industry due to past legal disputes. In June 2023, Gottwald and singer Kesha reached a resolution in their long-standing legal battle, which began in 2014 when Kesha filed a lawsuit alleging emotional abuse and sexual assault – claims Gottwald has consistently denied.

Despite the controversy surrounding Dr. Luke, Perry has chosen to continue their professional relationship. The producer has been instrumental in crafting some of Perry's biggest hits, and their collaboration on 143 signals Perry's commitment to maintaining their creative partnership.

"Lifetimes" and "Woman's World" serve as precursors to Perry's 143 – a title derived from the numerical code for "I love you." The album, slated for release on Sept. 20 through Capitol Records, marks Perry's first full-length project since 2020's Smile, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart.

As Perry navigates these issues, she's also undergone professional changes. In May, she announced her departure from the judging panel of American Idol after seven seasons.