'90s Rockstar Dies 'Very Suddenly' at 51: Family Confirms Death of Carl Bevan

The rock music world is mourning the loss of Carl Bevan, a musician who gained prominence in the '90s as a member of the band 60 Ft. Dolls. Both Bevan's partner and father confirmed the news in Facebook posts. No cause of death was given, though the passing was said to be sudden. He was 51, according to BBC News.

"Hello everyone, this is Bev, Carl's girlfriend. I'm heartbroken to say that our lovely, crazy boy has sadly passed very suddenly," She wrote. "I hadn''t posted sooner because I wanted some time to let close friends and family know in person so thank you all so much for being respectful. As you might imagine, me, his daughter, parents, friends and family are all absolutely devastated. I will of course share more information when I have it and there will be a time to share the memories, but in the meantime [rock on emoji] much love to you all."

"It's with a heavy heart I post this today," Ray wrote. "My beautiful, talented, funny genius only son passed away yesterday. I will miss you Carl. I'm so proud of you .You had so many dreams about your future as an artist but be assured your unique incredible paintings will reach legendary status in the years to come. My life will never be the same without you."

60 Ft. Dolls is best known for their 1996 album The Big 3, which features songs like "Happy Shopper" and "Talk to Me." They also gained fans due to concert appearances alongside Oasis and Dinosaur Jr. Bevan served as the drummer in the trio, which also included Richard Parfitt and Mike Cole. Parfitt was among those honoring Bevan on social media, calling him a "a brilliant drummer, a brilliant artist and a brilliant friend."

(Photo: The single artwork for the 60 Ft. Dolls song "Pig Valentine," featuring band members (L-R) Richard Parfitt, Mike Cole and Carl Bevan - Indolent Records)

BBC Radio Wales mainstay Adam Walton also shared a lengthy tribute article on his Substack that recalled memories of Bevan and 60 Ft. Dolls.

"Carl Bevan is the greatest drummer I have ever known," Walton wrote. "A polymath, a huge-hearted soul and a friend. I forgive him his Rush fixation. He is a remarkable human being and I – and all of us who had the pleasure of knowing him – will miss him to the stars and back.

"Don't wish that he rests in peace. It'd be like trying to stick a supernova in a matchbox. My deepest sympathies and love to Bev and (his daughter) Connie."