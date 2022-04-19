Katy Perry Addresses 'Public Spats' With Fellow 'American Idol' Judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie

✖

Katy Perry is happy to be on the same page as fellow American Idol judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie when it came to the first live round of Season 20 Monday after some "public spats" in the past over contestants they couldn't quite see eye-to-eye on earlier this year. Monday's episode was a major one for the Idol contestants, as the Top 20 was cut down to a Top 14, with an audience vote securing the first 10 contestants and the judges choosing the four remaining contestants to move on in the process.

"We picked our four and it was unanimous, which is great," Perry told Entertainment Tonight after Monday's show. "Because this season has been interesting, in that we've had some real public spats over a few contestants – like Sam Moss and Grace Franklin." Perry, Bryan and Richie have been on Idol together since Season 16, but the "Firework" singer said this season has been the most they've ever disagreed with one another.

"Those boys, like, it's true, they may have been a little bullied by my direct, black-and-white yes or no [choices] these past seasons," she said of the places where she disagreed with her fellow judges. "So they're like, 'We're not gonna take it anymore!'" During Monday's live show, however, the trio was able to come together, voting to save Allegra Miles, Jay, Mike Parker and Tristen Gressett for the Top 14.

Joining them are the 10 contestants viewers voted to be safe: Ava Maybee, Christian Guardino, Lady K, Huntergirl, Dan Marshall, Leah Marlene, Nicolina, Noah Thompson, Emyrson Flora and Fritz Hager. That means six contestants hit the end of their time on Idol, including Cameron Whitcomb, Katyrah Love, Cadence Baker, Sage, Elli Rowe and Jacob Moran.

"I feel like, every season, artists see us and they are trusting us more and more," Perry said of judging this season, adding, "The real world out there is not easy, and you can't be too soft." She continued of her own personal style, "I like to be firm and fair and fun and hopeful and supporting, but don't lie to them. Because they need the help. I keep people around who say no to me all the time or debate me all the time, and that's a real big key to success."