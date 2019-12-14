Kat Von D Posts Epic Lemmy From Motorhead Tribute Photo With NSFW Caption

Years after his passing, Kat Von D has taken to Instagram to keep Lemmy Kilmister from Motorhead’s spirit alive. In her post, which featured a photo of the two of them at a red carpet event, she even included a NSFW caption to express how much she misses her friend. Von D shared a throwback snap of the two and described just how much she missed Lemmy, whom she frequently tattooed.

“Miss you so f—ing much, Lemmy,” she wrote.

Her post prompted many to comment with their own tributes to the late rocker.

“One of the greats!! R.I.P. Lemmy,” one fan wrote.

“The godfather of rock n roll and metal,” another wrote. “Miss him dearly. His funko doll is standing watch over my daughter’s crib, her guardian angel.”

“Lemmy was such a cool human being I wish had gotten meet with him one last time,” yet another fan wrote about the Motorhead frontman.

Lemmy, whose real name is Ian Fraser Kilmister, passed away back in December 2015 only days after he learned that he had cancer, according to The Guardian. At the time, Motorhead released a statement about his passing, which read, “There is no easy way to say this … our mighty, noble friend Lemmy passed away today after a short battle with an extremely aggressive cancer. He had learned of the disease on 26 December, and was at home, sitting in front of his favourite video game from The Rainbow which had recently made it’s way down the street, with his family.”

“We cannot begin to express our shock and sadness; there aren’t words,” the statement continued. “We will say more in the coming days, but for now, please … play Motörhead loud, play Hawkwind loud, play Lemmy’s music LOUD. Have a drink or few.”

“Share stories. Celebrate the LIFE this lovely, wonderful man celebrated so vibrantly himself,” they added. “HE WOULD WANT EXACTLY THAT.”

In an interview with NME, published in October 2016, Von D spoke out about her friendship with Lemmy, whom she tattooed “three or four times.” She even said that she may get a tattoo of Lemmy, but she was unsure when she would as his death still weighed heavily on her (she would go on to get a tattoo of him in December 2016).

“There are very few people that I ever felt connected to or that understood me in any way and we had a deep great connection,” she said about Lemmy. “I was in awe of what a gentleman he was.”