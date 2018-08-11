Kanye West ‘Would Smash’ All of Wife Kim Kardashian’s Sisters in New Song ‘XTCY’

Kanye West surprised fans with a new song, which contains a shocking lyric about Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian as well as Kim Kardashian West’s younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Early Saturday morning, the rapper, 41, released “XTCY” with DJ Clark Kent tweeting a link to the track which West retweeted shortly after.

“You got sick thoughts? I got more of ’em/ You got a sister-in-law you would smash? I got four of them,” the husband of Kim Kardashian raps in the first verse, first reported by PEOPLE.

The cover art for the new West single, revealed via download, is a photo of Kardashian West with her four sisters at Kylie’s 21st birthday party, which the rapper and father of three attended at Delilah, a restaurant -lounge in Los Angeles on Thursday night ahead of the Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s birthday at midnight on Friday.

Sitting in the studio with my man @kanyewest and he said.. “Clark, let that new “XTCY”joint go!!! So.. ENJOY: NEW KANYE WEST.. https://t.co/n2LfhUvMxR — DJ CLARK KENT (@DJClarkKent) August 11, 2018

The premiere of “XTCY” follows the June 1 release of West’s album YE, his first full-length project since 2016’s The Life of Palo.

On the seven-track YE, the Grammy-winning rapper addressed everything from his mental health and drug addiction to Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal and his wife’s reaction to his infamous declaration that slavery was a choice.

“They say, ‘Build your own,’ I said, ‘How, Sway?/ I said, ‘Slavery a choice,’ they say, ‘How, Ye?’/ Just imagine if they caught me on a wild day/ Now I’m on fifty blogs gettin’ fifty calls/Wife calling screaming saying we’re about to lose it all I had to calm her down ‘cos she couldn’t breathe/I told her she could leave me now but she wouldn’t leave,” he rapped. “This is what they mean for better or for worse huh?”

The premiere of the new song also arrived days after his buzzed-about Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance, which aired Thursday.

During the interview, West spoke about his porn preferences, his bipolar diagnosis and his love of Trump, even calling the president a “player” after Kimmel asked if he was ever worried about Kardashian being alone in the presence of the Trump.

After the appearance, Trump took to Twitter to thank West for his ongoing support.

“Thank you to Kanye West and the fact that he is willing to tell the TRUTH,” Trump tweeted late Friday. “One new and great FACT – African American unemployment is the lowest ever recorded in the history of our Country. So honored by this. Thank you Kanye for your support. It is making a big difference!”

The Ye rapper went public with his Trump support in April, which prompted a quick “thank you” from the president.

“You don’t have to agree with Trump, but the mob can’t make me not love him,” West tweeted on April 25. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”