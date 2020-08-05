Kanye West Reveals His 2020 Running Mate, Sparking All Kinds of Reactions

Kanye West is continuing his presidential bid, despite having little chance of winning. The 43-year-old rapper and fashion entrepreneur has now gone as far as listing his running mate: Michelle Tidball. Tidball is a self-described "biblical life coach" who was previously a mental health therapist. Per Forbes, she is also the former executive director of Bright Futures Mentoring Program, a student mentoring nonprofit based in Cody, Wyoming.

When TMZ reported that West had listed Tidball as his potential vice president on Arkansas, Wyoming and Vermont filing, reacts started pouring in around the web. On Twitter, there was a mix of reactions. Some had no clue who Tidball was; some did not like her religious ties, and others were just tired of West's campaign. Some also thought it was humorous that West named a running mate before Joe Biden. Scroll through to see some of the reactions.