Kanye West Reveals His 2020 Running Mate, Sparking All Kinds of Reactions
Kanye West is continuing his presidential bid, despite having little chance of winning. The 43-year-old rapper and fashion entrepreneur has now gone as far as listing his running mate: Michelle Tidball. Tidball is a self-described "biblical life coach" who was previously a mental health therapist. Per Forbes, she is also the former executive director of Bright Futures Mentoring Program, a student mentoring nonprofit based in Cody, Wyoming.
When TMZ reported that West had listed Tidball as his potential vice president on Arkansas, Wyoming and Vermont filing, reacts started pouring in around the web. On Twitter, there was a mix of reactions. Some had no clue who Tidball was; some did not like her religious ties, and others were just tired of West's campaign. Some also thought it was humorous that West named a running mate before Joe Biden. Scroll through to see some of the reactions.
Joe Biden still hasn’t name his VP running mate - yet Kanye West, Birthday Party Presidential candidate has named his VP Michelle Tidball who doesn’t even know she’s been added to some ballots? Really Joe?😳 pic.twitter.com/frrmCrxieq— Daila🤔😳😃✌🏾 (@Doinglifeeasily) August 5, 2020
Kanye West has officially filed papers to appear on the presidential ballot in the state of Wisconsin, with VP Michelle Tidball, under the Birthday Party.
I’m not kidding.— Rachel Hopmayer (@rachelhopmayer) August 5, 2020
So Kanye picked a VP but Biden hasn't yet. 🤣— BrendaLee 👠 (@whitewinery) August 4, 2020
Kanye West Reveals Running Mate for 2020 Presidential Election https://t.co/4UWFpFsZax WHY!!!! HE KNOWS HE'S NOT GOING TO GET ELECTED JUST TRYING TO BOOST HIS FAME!!!!....— Henryjones........ (@HenryJo51615828) August 5, 2020
Not cherry picking. There are tons of pages like this.
So much for an average of 7.5 signatures/page.— Old Bull TV (@OldBullTV) August 5, 2020
She’s from Wyoming and a religious leader. What happened to separation of church and state?— 𝔸𝕟𝕟𝕒 𝕥𝕒𝕦𝕘𝕙𝕥 𝕦 ✝️ (@itsmacpretty) August 3, 2020
Man's the biggest figure in pop culture right now, like it or not— 𝗭𝗔𝗜𝗡 (@ZAINRXJA) August 3, 2020