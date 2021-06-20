Kim Kardashian Wishes Kanye West Happy Father's Day Amid Divorce

✖

Kim Kardashian included Kanye West in her Father's Day post on Instagram in spite of their ongoing divorce. Kardashian posted seven photos to mark the occasion on Sunday, including all the father figures in her life and in her family. Fans took it as a good sign that West was still in that list.

"Happy Father's Day to all the amazing dads in our lives!" Kardashian wrote. "Love you unconditionally!!!" The first photo in the post was an old one of Robert Kardashian smiling as two of his daughters kissed him on the cheek. The second photo showed West with all four of his and Kardashian's children, smiling as he helped try to pose them for an outdoor group photo.

After that came a picture of Kardashian's adoptive father-figure Caitlyn Jenner, followed by one of her brother, Rob Kardashian with his daughter Dream. She also included photos of Scott Disick with his children, Tristan Thompson with his daughter True and Travis Scott with his daughter Stormi.

Kardashian and West have four children together — 8-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm. The couple got together in 2012 and married in 2014, and while they had their ups and downs their split last year still struck many fans as a surprise. Kardashian was the one to file for divorce in February, citing irreconcilable differences.

A source close to Kardashian said that she is "doing great" in spite of this major change. They told PEOPLE: "She was really struggling around the time she filed for divorce. She was very upset about it and really didn't want to file. She has come a long way since she filed for divorce, though. She's very happy and convinced that she made the right decision."

"Kanye is doing well. He had a great trip to France with Irina. They will date long-distance," another insider told the outlet. "Kanye will continue to be L.A.-based. He has no plans to move to N.Y.C. His kids live in L.A. He is very focused on business in L.A. too. He likes spending time with Irina though and plans to see her soon again."

This Father's Day post was just one of the many signs Kardashian has given to show that she intends to keep things civil with West, and continue their relationship as co-parents. So far, West has not made a corresponding post of his own.