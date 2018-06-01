Kanye West Dishes on Kim Kardashian’s Reaction to His Controversial Comments in New Song

Kanye West knows he’s caused some controversy throughout his life — especially in the last few weeks and months — and he’s grateful to his wife Kim Kardashian for sticking by his side.

West dedicates one of the seven tracks on his new album, Ye, to Kardashian and all wives who stick by their husbands during tough times.

On one track, he revealed how Kardashian reacted after his comments about slavery being a “choice.” The comments were the subject of much public backlash amid even more drama surrounding him following his pro-Trump comments and other controversial statements.

“Wife calling screaming saying we’re about to lose it all I had to calm her down ‘cos she couldn’t breathe/I told her she could leave me now but she wouldn’t leave,” he rapped, according to PEOPLE. “This is what they mean for better or for worse huh?”

“For every down female that stuck with they dude through the best times, through the worst times– this is for you,” West rapped on the track.

West received major backlash for suggesting that slavery is a “choice ” during a TMZ interview, which was published the same day he told Charlamagne tha God that he suffered from an opioid addiction after becoming dependent on prescription pain medications following a liposuction procedure in 2016.

During an intimate album listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Thursday night, the 40-year-old rapper released his new album amid hand-picked stars like Chris Rock, Jonah Hill, Big Sean and Pusha T.

On the album, West also addressed a number of other personal and family issues played out in the media, including Tristan Thompson’s cheating on West’s sister-in-law Khloé Kardashian. “All these thots on Christian Mingle/That’s what almost got Tristan single,” he rapped.

He spoke about his struggles with drug addiction and his mental health, confirming he is bipolar and calling it his “superpower” declaring “ain’t no disability, I’m a superhero.”

He reportedly brought up names like Stormi Daniels, his mother-in-law Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble and Russell Simmons, who has recently been accused of sexual assault. One name he didn’t bring up? President Donald Trump, who he’s publicly supported.

Before he played the songs at the star-studded album release party set against bonfires and the Rocky Mountains in Jackson Hole, West did not speak, but rather walked into the crowd arm-in-arm with Kardashian followed by his former manager, Scooter Braun. Comedian Rock introduced West and his album.

“Welcome to the world premiere of the latest opus from the one and only Kanye West entitled Ye,” Rock announced, as per PEOPLE. “Remember this rap music, hip-hop music, is the first art form created by free black men. And no black man has taken more advantage of his freedom than Kanye West. Listen without prejudice.”

The two tracks West released ahead of the album release, “Ye Vs. The People” featuring T.I. and “Lift Yourself,” did not make it on the album.

West publicly announced his album in a series of tweets in April — writing “my album is 7 songs.” He also produced rapper Pusha T’s album DAYTONA, which dropped on May 25, after reportedly paying $85,000 to license a photo of Whitney Houston’s drug-covered bathroom for the cover art.

West is also producing his and Kid Cudi’s collaboration project, Kid Sees Ghost, which drops on June 8, before Nas’ album on June 15. He’s also producing Teyana Taylor’s sophomore album, set for release on June 22. West is producing both Taylor and Nas’ albums as part of G.O.O.D. Music.