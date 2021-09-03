Peppa Pig's Album Scores Higher Rating Than Kanye West's 'Donda' and Twitter Is Having a Field Day

✖

It's Kanye West vs. Peppa Pig? The British cartoon character had social media rolling after Twitter users noticed that Peppa's Adventures: The Album got a higher Pitchfork review than West's newly-released album Donda. While Pitchfork gave Peppa's "charming and self-assured" album a 6.5 rating, West's long-awaited passion project was only given a 6.0, with the outlet saying it arrived "barely finished and with a lot of baggage."

After people posted about the comparison on Twitter, the official Peppa Pig account reposted a fan who put the two side by side. "Peppa didn't need to host listening parties in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to get that .5," the account added in a since-deleted tweet referencing the Atlanta Donda listening party in July.

The peppa pig tweet is gone, but we’ll never forget it pic.twitter.com/gLz3qBnZGM — #1 samir (@samir) September 1, 2021

The moment was instantly dubbed iconic, despite being deleted not long after, and plenty of screenshots remain commemorating the savage burn. "Peppa chose violence," one user replied, as another added, "Peppa pig being shady asf." A third commented, "I hope the intern who tweeted that didn't get fired."

"Peppa Pig trolling Kanye is the energy I didn't know I needed," another Twitter user wrote, while a different account called the feud "the best thing that happened this week." A Team Peppa social media user quipped, "Why? Because Peppa is a queen and he's no king," and another chimed in that it was because Peppa was an "actual genius." One person added, "I know a lot of s- is happening in the world right now, but I think we can all take a second to enjoy Peppa Pig dunking on Kanye."

Peppa pig is an actual genius, Kanye on the other hand… https://t.co/oxgBnnruG5 — Rosebud 🌹🌪 (@camila_h89) September 3, 2021

West's Donda album was surrounded by controversy even before Peppa entered the conversation. West's listening party at Soldier Field in Chicago was an eventful one, featuring estranged wife Kim Kardashian in a wedding dress and the rapper setting himself on fire outside a replica of his childhood home. It also featured Marilyn Manson, who is currently facing four sexual abuse lawsuits after being accused of sexual assault by at least 15 women. DaBaby was also featured on "Jail," replacing Jay-Z's surprise verse despite having recently deleted his apology for making homophobic comments about the LGBTQ+ community and spreading misinformation about HIV.