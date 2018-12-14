Kanye West Accuses Drake of Threatening Him, Alludes to Concerns for Family

Kanye West is not done dragging Drake on Twitter, claiming the fellow rapper threatened him and giving him reasons to fear for his family.

On Thursday afternoon, West took to Twitter after he received a message telling him that Drake asked for “clearance” for “Say What’s Real,” a track that samples West’s “Say You Will.” This led to a series of tweets, including one in which West denied telling rapper Pusha T about Drake’s secret child.

West’s tweets continued pouring out of the rapper, until one point when West tweeted a Bible verse. Then, he claimed Drake called him, and before the minute was over, West claimed “Mission accomplished” and said he did not give Drake clearance.

At 9:50 p.m. ET, West returned to Twitter claiming that Drake called him “trying to threaten me.”

“So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect. So cut the tough talk,” West wrote a couple of minutes later.

He then warned Drake of the dangers of violence, writing “I got a family and kids. [Tekashi 69] is locked up [XXXTentacion] is dead. The kid that ran on stage is in the hospital.” “The kid” West referred to is the man who was treated for stab wounds after a brawl at a Pusha T concert in Toronto.

“There would never be a drake without a Kanye west so never come out your mouth with a threat,” West wrote in another message.

In another tweet, West wrote, “You trying to be a bully. I never been bullied in my life and I never will be. That’s why I made it this far in a pink polo.”

Despite these “threats” West claims to have received, he said he is still willing to talk to Drake for a peaceful resolution to their beef.

“I’m up for talking. We need to show all of these fans that black men can@talk without someone ending up dead or in jail,” he wrote.

Then, he complained about Drake calling Kim Kardashian West’s mother, Kris Jenner, instead of himself. And within the same minute, West appeared to criticize Travis Scott for including Drake on the hit single “Sicko Mode.” Scott is also the father of Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster, and Kylie is Kardashian West’s younger sister.

“Drake I’m not going to physically fight you like it’s MTV boxing,” West added.

Later on, West accused Drake of being “disrespectful” of people with disabilities. West has said he is bipolar, although he did later tell President Donald Trump he was “misdiagnosed” and was really just sleep-deprived.

“You are disrespectful to all people with mental health conditions so this is an opportunity for growth,” West told Drake. “It’s not just you the world stigmatizes is and calls us crazy.”

“Leave me and my family alone, bro,” West wrote.

Drake has not responded to any of West’s new tweets. However, he did share an image of five laughing emojis on his Instagram Story after West’s first batch of tweets.