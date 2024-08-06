K-pop group Stray Kids took center stage as headliners at Lollapalooza 2024, stoking excitement across social media platforms. The South Korean octet's performance in Chicago on Friday night marked a significant milestone in their career, prompting an outpouring of pride and enthusiasm from their devoted fanbase, known as STAY.

The group's ascent to headliner status at one of North America's premier music festivals follows their fifth consecutive No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. This achievement, coupled with their successful Lollapalooza set, has solidified Stray Kids' position as frontrunners in the global music scene.

The group's 21-song setlist, which spanned their entire discography, received particular praise from fans. Highlights included explosive renditions of fan favorites like "God's Menu," "Thunderous," and "Miroh," as well as tracks from their latest album, ATE. The addition of a live band to their performance elevated the energy even further, earning widespread acclaim from attendees and online spectators alike.

As news of their performance spread, X (formerly Twitter) erupted with an avalanche of posts from ecstatic fans. Hashtags related to the group and their Lollapalooza appearance quickly dominated trending topics, showcasing the immense online presence of their international fanbase.

STAY members from around the world shared their thoughts and emotions, with many expressing how this headlining slot represented a dream realized for both the group and their supporters. Fans who attended the festival in person flooded the platform with real-time updates, video clips, and messages, allowing those unable to be present to experience the concert vicariously. Here are some ways Stray Kids fans responded to the group's milestone performance on social media.