Justin Timberlake Shares Story Behind ‘Say Something’

On Jan. 25, Justin Timberlake released “Say Something,” the latest song from his upcoming Man of the Woods album. Featuring Chris Stapleton, the track is a change of pace from his first two singles from the project, showing fans a different side of the singer.

The song bends into the country realm, helped by Stapleton’s stellar vocals complementing Timberlake’s unmistakable voice. Still, the track doesn’t mean Timberlake is making a country album, something he made sure to note on Instagram Wednesday, telling fans in a video that the album is named after his son, Silas.

“His name means, ‘of the woods,’ so stop telling me I’m making a country album,” the singer explained.

In another video, Timberlake shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of “Say Something,” sharing that he has “a lot of respect” for Stapleton.

“Chris asked me, ‘What do you want to write about?’” Timberlake shared in the clip. “I said, ‘Honestly, I want to say something, but I just don’t want to get caught up in the rhythm of it.’ And we just looked at each other, and he was like, ‘Hold on, let me get my pad.’ Sometimes when someone doesn’t say anything, you know what they mean.”

The star added that singing with Stapleton reminds him of the Eagles or the Allman Brothers.

Man of the Woods will be released on Feb. 2, two days ahead of Timberlake’s Super Bowl halftime performance. The star previously explained that he wanted to use the already-released songs to give fans a broad taste of the album.

His first two songs, “Filthy” and “Supplies,” are in clear pop territory, and judging by Timberlake’s video message, it seems the rest of the album might be a little less country than previous reports had indicated.

