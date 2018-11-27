Justin Timberlake Postpones Concert to Rest Bruised Vocal Cords

Justin Timberlake has postponed another date on his Man of the Woods tour due to continued health issues.

Citing “bruised vocal chords,” the singer announced that his Tuesday, Nov. 27, show at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles has been postponed, according to a statement from his rep released to Entertainment Tonight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The venue confirmed the news via a tweet Monday night.

As a result of bruised vocal cords, the Justin Timberlake Man of The Woods concert currently scheduled for tomorrow night – November 27th at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles is postponed. pic.twitter.com/Jx5HYx2PSY — STAPLES Center (@STAPLESCenter) November 27, 2018

“Fans are advised to hold onto their tickets pending updated show information as they will be honoured at the rescheduled event. Justin Timberlake is sorry for the inconvenience to his fans,” the venue added.

At this time, the concert has not yet been canceled and Timberlake’s team is planning on rescheduling the show at a later date once Timberlake’s vocal cords are healed.

This isn’t the first time the former ‘N Sync star has been forced to push back a show. In October, he postponed his concerts at New York’s Madison Square Garden and KeyBank Center, once again citing bruised vocal chords.

“As a result of bruised vocal chords, the Justin Timberlake Man of The Woods concert in New York tonight is postponed until January 31st,” Madison Square Garden announced. “Fans are advised to hold onto their tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled event. Justin Timberlake apologizes for the inconvenience to his New York fans but looks forward to celebrating his birthday at the rescheduled event.”

Timberlake later took to Instagram to apologize for the inconvenience.

“Hey guys, I’m sorry to announce I have to postpone the show at MSG tonight on doctor’s orders,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “I’m gonna make this up to you and the new show will be on my birthday, January 31. More info to come. Again, I’m so sorry to do this, but excited to see you soon. Love, J.”

Timberlake also postponed his Oct. 28 Buffalo, New York appearance and two Tacoma Dome concerts in Washington originally slated for Nov. 12-13. All of those dates have since been rescheduled.

Despite his minor health crisis, Timberlake has remained in good spirits and has even continued to promote his new book, Hindsight. Earlier this month, he did a completely silent interview during an appearance on The Tonight Show, in which he held up signs. He posted a similar video in the style of Love, Actually on his Instagram account on the day his book was released.

Timberlake is next set to perform on Nov. 29 at Phoenix’s Talking Stick Resort Arena.