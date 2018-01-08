Justin Timberlake Announces Man of the Woods Tour Dates

The Man of the Woods Tour. #MOTWTour. https://t.co/oydnUMzBE8 pic.twitter.com/GGkWqW8rDa— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 8, 2018
Justin Timberlake‘s Man of the Woods album hasn’t even been released yet, but the singer has officially announced a set of North American tour dates in support of his upcoming LP.
The singer announced the tour on Monday, sharing a video on Twitter giving fans a sneak peek of what they can expect.
The clip features footage of Timberlake at rehearsals, warming up and out in nature in keeping with the concept of his album.
“The outdoors is the inspiration for a lot of these songs. That’s the main idea. The tour will be able to bring the outside in,” he explains in the video. “How can we bring that to life? I want people to see the inspiration for how it ended up sounding. I’ve never seen that done before — bring the outside in.”
The tour will begin in March and end in May in Timberlake’s hometown of Memphis. American Express card members and members of The Tennessee Kids Fan Club will be eligible for presales beginning Jan. 10 and tickets will go on sale to the general public on Jan. 16. Each tour stop will also include a VIP package.
On Friday, Timberlake released “Filthy,” the first song from the album. He plans to follow that with three more which will display a range of genres which fans can find on Man of the Woods.
The star will take the stage as the halftime performer for Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, two days after Man of the Woods is released.
See the list of announced dates below.
March 13 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
March 18 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
March 21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
March 25 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
March 27 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
March 31 — Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
Apr. 2 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Apr. 4 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Apr. 8 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Apr. 12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Apr. 14 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Apr. 24 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
Apr. 28 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
May 2 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 5 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
May 7 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
May 9 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
May 11 — Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
May 14 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
May 15 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
May 18 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
May 19 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
May 23 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
May 27 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
May 30 — Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
