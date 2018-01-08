Justin Timberlake Announces Man of the Woods Tour Dates

Justin Timberlake‘s Man of the Woods album hasn’t even been released yet, but the singer has officially announced a set of North American tour dates in support of his upcoming LP.

The singer announced the tour on Monday, sharing a video on Twitter giving fans a sneak peek of what they can expect.

The clip features footage of Timberlake at rehearsals, warming up and out in nature in keeping with the concept of his album.

“The outdoors is the inspiration for a lot of these songs. That’s the main idea. The tour will be able to bring the outside in,” he explains in the video. “How can we bring that to life? I want people to see the inspiration for how it ended up sounding. I’ve never seen that done before — bring the outside in.”

The tour will begin in March and end in May in Timberlake’s hometown of Memphis. American Express card members and members of The Tennessee Kids Fan Club will be eligible for presales beginning Jan. 10 and tickets will go on sale to the general public on Jan. 16. Each tour stop will also include a VIP package.

On Friday, Timberlake released “Filthy,” the first song from the album. He plans to follow that with three more which will display a range of genres which fans can find on Man of the Woods.

The star will take the stage as the halftime performer for Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, two days after Man of the Woods is released.

See the list of announced dates below.

March 13 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

March 18 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

March 21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

March 25 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

March 27 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

March 31 — Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

Apr. 2 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Apr. 4 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Apr. 8 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Apr. 12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Apr. 14 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Apr. 24 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Apr. 28 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

May 2 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 5 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

May 7 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

May 9 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

May 11 — Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

May 14 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

May 15 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

May 18 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

May 19 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

May 23 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

May 27 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

May 30 — Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

Photo Credit: A.PAES / Shutterstock.com