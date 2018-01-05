Justin Timberlake Releases New Single, ‘Filthy’

Justin Timberlake is back!

On Friday, the singer released “Filthy,” the first single from his upcoming Man of the Woods album, and it’s clear that the star hasn’t lost his touch.

Videos by PopCulture.com

If anyone thought the title Man of the Woods indicated that Timberlake was going full country, “Filthy” proves them wrong, with over four minutes of slick, futuristic beats underlying the singer’s trademark smoothness.

Along with the song itself, Timberlake also released its accompanying video, which sees the singer transform into a Steve Jobs-like figure as he gives a presentation to a room full of buttoned-up suits at the Pan-Asian Deep Learning Conference in 2028. While the audience is reserved at first, they quickly loosen up as the robot Timberlake presents puts on a show.

Timberlake teamed back up with producers Timbaland and Danja for the track, as the group previously worked together on Timberlake’s 2006 FutureSex/LoveSounds, creating hits including “My Love” and “SexyBack.” The trio wrote “Filthy” along with James Fauntleroy and Larrance Dopson, Uproxx shares.

While the funky track serves as an excellent kick off to Timberlake’s first full-length effort since 2013’s The 20/20 Experience, the star previously shared that his new album will contain multiple genres including American rock and country, including a collaboration with country singer Chris Stapleton.

Man of the Woods drops on Feb. 2, and Timberlake will perform during the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show on Feb. 4.

Photo Credit: YouTube / justintimberlakeVEVO