Julian Lennon Breaks Vow and Performs Father John Lennon's Iconic Song for First Time

Julian Lennon recently broke his vow to never perform his late father John Lennon's song "Imagine." As part of Global Citizen's social media rally, Stand Up For Ukraine, the 59-year-old singer for the first time sang the moving song, joined on stage by acoustic guitarist Nuno Bettencourt.

Julian, who previously vowed never to perform the song unless it was "the end of the world," explained in the caption of the video that he broke that vow after watching the "unimaginable tragedy" taking place in Ukraine, where Russian troops have been invading since late February. The humanitarian crisis, Julian said, left him feeling "compelled to respond in the most significant way I could," and for Julian, that meant performing his father's song for the first time.

"Why now, after all these years? – I had always said, that the only time I would ever consider singing 'IMAGINE' would be if it was the 'End of the World'...But also because his lyrics reflect our collective desire for peace worldwide," Julian, the son of the Beatles legend and his first wife, Cynthia Lennon, continued. "Because within this song, we're transported to a space, where love and togetherness become our reality, if but for a moment in time... The song reflects the light at the end of the tunnel, that we are all hoping for..."

Julian noted that "as a result of the ongoing murderous violence, millions of innocent families, have been forced to leave the comfort of their homes, to seek asylum elsewhere." He went on to call on "world leaders and everyone who believes in the sentiment of IMAGINE, to stand up for refugees everywhere! Please advocate and donate from the heart." In addition to the YouTube video, Julian's performance was also posted to his Instagram page on his 59th birthday. In a separate Instagram post, Lennon posted for "Stand Up For Ukraine" writing, "Amazing, the good we can do."

Julian's performance was part of the Stand Up For Ukraine pledging campaign led by Global Citizen, which is raising money for Ukraine and refugees fleeing the country. The fundraising effort was broadcast from Warsaw, Poland, on April 9 and raised $10.1 billion in grants and loans, according to Global Citizen. The funds raised will be used to provide accommodation and economic security and will also support "grassroots organizations and UN agencies working with refugees and internally displaced people."