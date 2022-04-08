Fox News Correspondent Benjamin Hall Gives Grim Health Update After Ukraine Attack

✖

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall feels "lucky" to be alive after he was severely injured while covering the war in Ukraine last month in an attack that left two of his colleagues dead. On Thursday, three weeks after the attack, Hall took to social media to provide a health update, revealing he lost limbs in the attack.

Hall detailed his injuries in a since-deleted tweet, revealing that he "lost half a leg on one side and a foot on the other," according to the New York Post. Sharing a photo of himself smiling from a hospital bed with a patch over his eye, Hall added, "one hand is being put together, one eye is no longer working, and my hearing is pretty blown." Despite the severity of his injuries, Hall said he feels "pretty d- lucky to be here – and it is the people who got me here who are amazing!" Hall later deleted the tweet for an unspecified reason.

Hall, a Washington, D.C.-based State Department correspondent, was among a group of journalists traveling in a vehicle Horenka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on March 14 when Russian troops opened fire on the vehicle. Hall's Ukrainian producer Oleksandra Kuvshynova and Irish cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski were both killed in the incident. In a statement shortly after the attack, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said had been transported out of Ukraine and was "being treated with the best possible care in the world." Hall was said to be "alert and in good spirits." Scott also confirmed the deaths of Kuvshynova and Zakrzewski.

"Today is a heartbreaking day for Fox News Media and for all journalists risking their lives to deliver the news," Scott said, adding of Zakrzewski, "he was profoundly committed to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet." Scott noted of Kuvshynova, "Several of our correspondents and producers spent long days with her reporting the news and got to know her personally. [They described] her as hard-working, funny, kind and brave."

In his series of Thursday tweets, Hall also paid tribute to his late colleagues. Noting that it had been three weeks since the attack, Hall said he "wanted to start sharing it all. But first I need to pay tribute to my colleagues Pierre and Sasha who didn't make it that day." According to The Hill, Hall shared that "Pierre and I travelled the world together, working was his joy and his joy was infectious. RIP. Hall also shared a video showing Ukrainian Member of Parliament Sviatoslav Yurash, a longtime friend of Kuvshynova, speaking about her "senseless killing" on Fox News.