Jonas Brothers Reportedly Reuniting Under New Name

The Jonas Brothers are reportedly getting back together for a musical venture some time soon.

The Sun reports (and multiple other outlets confirm) that Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas are piecing together plans to get back together as JONAS, dropping the “Brothers” from their stage name.

“This is going to be one of the biggest music reunions in years,” The Sun’s source said. “It’s no secret that things weren’t great by the end of the Jonas Brothers, but blood is thicker than water and they’re healed their rift in the years since the split. After enjoying solo success and taking time to work on passion projects, they feel that now is the right time to get back together.”

No details on what exactly the reunion will consist of have been released. It’s unclear if there will be new music or a tour under the new name.

Despite these reports, Nick, who recently married Priyanka Chopra, recently shot down rumors the trio was planning to get back together.

“We hung out for a weekend all together, and I guess our Instagram was restarted,” he told E! ahead on the Grammy Awards red carpet. “Right now there’s no reunion planned. But never say never — you never know what’s going to happen.”

The trio ended the Jonas Brothers project in October 2013 ahead of a high profile tour, citing major disagreements and divided musical desires.

“I think it was time, and for us it took some time getting there, but we feel like it’s time that the Jonas Brothers come to an end,” Kevin told Good Morning America at the time..

Nick added, “In a nutshell, I said, ‘Look, I feel like we’ve had some complications within the group for a long time without addressing them. I think this train will fall off the tracks without really getting real about some of the concerns and some of the limitations that we may feel as individuals in the group.’”

In a later What Watch Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance, Nick shed further light on the breakup and how it led to growth for their family.

“It was a very tough conversation, and it left the family kind of shaken up for a little while,” he said. “We’re good now. I have a beautiful niece. My brother has a family. Joe’s band DNCE is doing very well. It’s good for everybody and it’s good that it happened because I think we all grew from it, but it was very challenging for a little while.”

The Jonas family has not confirmed the reunion reports as of press time.

Photo Credit: C Flanigan/FilmMagic