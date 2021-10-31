Jon Bon Jovi Has COVID-19, Cancels Concert Just Moments Before Showtime

Jon Bon Jovi has tested positive for COVID-19. His diagnosis came shortly before he was set to take to the stage during a concert in Miami, per the New York Post. The rock star had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and is said to be feeling “fine” after testing positive for a breakthrough case of the illness.

Minutes before his concert in Miami was set to begin on Saturday night, Bon Jovi had to back out of his appearance after taking a rapid COVID-19 test, which came back positive. The Asbury Park Press reported that Bon Jovi’s brother, Matt Bongiovi broke the news to fans who had gathered for the concert. He told the crowd that his brother “feels great” but that he would be going “to bed” instead of performing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Bon Jovi tested positive for COVID-19, the other members of the band tested negative. They were able to stay to play their set for the crowd. After the news broke, Bon Jovi was spotted heading out of the venue alongside an entourage. He was then seen getting into a yellow Maserati that was driven by his brother. Saturday’s show was the second of three nights that was planned in Miami for the city’s Runaway Tours Halloween Weekend Getaway.

This isn’t the first time that Bon Jovi or his bandmates have had to deal with COVID-19. Band members David Bryan and Everett Bradley contracted COVID-19 in early 2020. Bon Jovi’s son Jacob also tested positive for the illness. While speaking with Extra in August 2020, Bon Jovi opened up about how those close to him battled COVID-19. According to the rocker, his son had a milder case of COVID-19 compared to his bandmates.

“[Jacob’s] was really mild; it was really early on. It was an intestinal version of it,” he said and added that his son “fully recovered and quickly.” Bryan and Bradley had a tougher go at it, though. Bon Jovi said of the two, “David Bryan had it really bad…Everett Bradley – he, too, had it really bad. We’ve seen a lot of people that we know, lives have been lost…This is nothing to mess around with…Wear your mask. Do the right thing, ’cause it’s real.”