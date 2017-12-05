John Mayer Hospitalized for Emergency Surgery

John Mayer was hospitalized Tuesday morning in New Orleans for an emergency appendectomy, according to a statement on Twitter from Dead & Company, who the musician is touring with.

“Early this morning, Tuesday, December 5th, John Mayer was admitted into the hospital for emergency appendectomy forcing the Dead & Company December 5th concert in New Orleans to be postponed,” the statement reads.

The group added that all tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date and refunds will be available at point of purchase.

The band, which consists of former Grateful Dead members and new members including Mayer, was set to wrap up its fall tour on Friday in Florida.

Mayer also has multiple other tour dates scheduled in December.

Photo Credit: Kyle Besler / Shutterstock.com