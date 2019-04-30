Joey Fatone Reveals If *NSYNC Reunion Tour Is in the Works After Coachella Appearance

As four-fifths of *NSYNC took to the stage with headliner Ariana Grande at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, fans of the iconic boy band everywhere wondered if a reunion tour was in the future.

Unfortunately, fans might have to wait a while for a full reunion, Joey Fatone told PopCulture.com as part of his partnership with Maytag for their “It’s Gonna Be Maytag” promotion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We honestly haven’t had that conversation, believe it or not!” Fatone said of a full tour with bandmates Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez. “Honestly, with the four of us [that performed alongside Grande] and the five of us [including Timberlake], we haven’t gotten together to have that conversation.”

That doesn’t mean the door is closed for disappointed ’90s kids, however, with Fatone teasing, “I’m sure we’ll have that conversation.”

Until then, *NSYNC fans can re-watch their instantly viral performance with Grande at Coachella, during which Fatone, Chasez, Kirkpatrick and Bass joined the pop queen for a portion of her song “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” which sampled a portion of *NSYNC’s “It Makes Me Ill.”

“I’ve been rehearsing my whole f—ing life for this moment,” she said as she invited the pop stars out on stage.

Fatone told PopCulture that having Grande not only reference the deep cut but invite them to perform alongside her at the popular music festival was “very flattering and very honoring.”

As for breaking out the old moves on stage? “I was feeling so old,” he joked. “I was like, I’m 42 years old dancing around like I used to, hoping nothing popped.”

Keeping a sense of fun and humor around their celebrity has always been a secret to *NYSYNC’s success, Fatone added, which is why he agreed to partner with Maytag for their super sale on select appliances through May, centered around the “It’s Gonna Be May” meme that popped up years ago in reference to the band’s hit “It’s Gonna Be Me.”

“You’ve got to embrace it,” Fatone told PopCulture of appreciating the jokes and memes surrounding his fame. “Some people don’t embrace it, and I think with *NSYNC, we always have fun and we’re always tongue-in-cheek.”

He added, “It’s always interesting when you can make fun of yourself and do that with people.”

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG