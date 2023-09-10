Jimmy Buffett's Son Cameron Breaks Silence on 'Margaritaville' Legend's Death

There have been so many tributes to Jimmy Buffett, but the most special ones have come from his own family. On Saturday night, his son Cameron Marley Buffett joined the chorus of loved ones sharing what the "Margaritaville" icon meant to him.

"My dad lived the happiest, most fulfilling life anyone could," Cameron said. "We had an amazing relationship and I miss him so much. He had an amazing gift of being able to see the positive in everything, and I will try to do the same, for him."

Jimmy and his wife, Jane Slagsvol, adopted Cameron in the '90s. He was one of the couple's three kids, alongside Savannah Buffett and Delaney Buffett. Delaney previously opened up in a note shared to Instagram.

"I knew my dad my whole life but in his final days, I saw who he was: a man whose spirit could not be broken," Delaney wrote. "Despite the pain, he smiled everyday. He was kind when he had every excuse not to be. He told us not to be sad or scared, but to keep the party going. And as much as I'd like to use that as an excuse to drink myself into oblivion worthy of his literary heroes, I know it's not what he meant.

"Yes, he loved his weed and his wine, but the truth is, most of the time, he was just high on life, and that is what he wanted for everyone: to enjoy the fantastic trip that life can be."

Buffett died on Sept. 1, according to a statement posted to his official social media accounts and website. He was 76. According to his official obituary, the "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" singer's cause of death was Merkel cell skin cancer. He had been diagnosed with the illness four years ago.

He leaves behind a beloved catalog of songs, including "Cheeseburger in Paradise," "Come Monday," "A Pirate Looks at Forty," "Son of a Son of a Sailor," "Fins," "Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes," "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" (with Alan Jackson) and, of course, "Margaritaville."