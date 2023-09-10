Jimmy Buffett's Cause of Death Confirmed

Jimmy Buffett's team has confirmed his cause of death in the wake of his passing. According to his official obituary, the "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" singer's cause of death Merkel cell skin cancer. He had been diagnosed with the illness four years ago. It took his life on Sept. 1.

Buffett entered hospice care in late August, with friends and family making their way to his side for his final days. TMZ's report on his death claims Beatles icon Paul McCartney was among Buffett's visitors. The "Margaritaville" and "Cheeseburger in Paradise" legend died on Friday night at age 76.

The Jimmy Buffett team's official first announcement of his death said his loved ones were with him in his final moments. "Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by family, friends, music and dogs," the official statement read. "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

Buffett dealing with cancer seemingly explains the health issues he faced in the final year of his life. The musician, who is also known for his restaurant/hotel chain Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville, was forced to cancel to strings of tour dates, one stint in late 2022 and one stint earlier this summer. Buffett did not disclose what illnesses caused his hospitalizations at the time, only that the May stay was "to address some issues that needed immediate attention."

"Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you," Buffett wrote at the time, telling his fans, "You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico. Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, 'NOT YET!'"

Jimmy Buffett was beloved for his many years recording and touring with the Coral Reefer Band, cultivating a devoted following known as "Parrotheads" along the way. Some of the late legend's most beloved songs include "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" (with Alan Jackson), "Cheeseburger in Paradise," "Come Monday," "A Pirate Looks at Forty," "Son of a Son of a Sailor," "Fins," "Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes" and, of course, "Margaritaville."

Buffett is survived by wife Jane Slagsvol and their three children, Savannah Buffett, Delaney Buffett and Cameron Marley Buffett. No memorial or funeral plans have been made public as of press time.