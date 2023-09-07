Jimmy Buffett's Daughter Delaney Breaks Silence on His Death With Moving Tribute

Jimmy Buffett's daughter, Sarah "Delaney" Buffett, is remembering her late father after the "Margaritaville" singer died on Sept. 1 at the age of 76. The 31-year-old producer and director took to Instagram Wednesday to pay tribute to her dad, whose "spirit could not be broken" even as he battled for four years a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer called Merkel cell carcinoma that ultimately resulted in his death.

"I knew my dad my whole life but in his final days, I saw who he was: a man whose spirit could not be broken," Delaney's Instagram post began. "Despite the pain, he smiled everyday. He was kind when he had every excuse not to be. He told us not to be sad or scared, but to keep the party going. And as much as I'd like to use that as an excuse to drink myself into oblivion worthy of his literary heroes, I know it's not what he meant."

Delaney continued, "Yes, he loved his weed and his wine, but the truth is, most of the time, he was just high on life, and that is what he wanted for everyone: to enjoy the fantastic trip that life can be." The late artist's youngest daughter with wife Jane Slagsvol went on to share how grateful she is to the healthcare professionals who allowed her to spend as much time with her father as she could. "My dad repeatedly told us how much he appreciated the doctors, nurses, and every person who was there for him during his battle with cancer," she wrote. "So to those who took care of my dad at home and in the hospital, I want to thank you for giving us more time together. I am eternally grateful."

To the friends and family members supporting the Buffetts during this time, Delaney thanked them for "reminding me of the importance of human connection," writing, "I knew laughter was the best medicine, but it's never rung truer than it does now. If we couldn't laugh, we would all go insane." Not only was her father the personification of the "joy he sang about," Delaney said he was the "hardest working person" she's ever seen, a "great man" and an "even better dad" to her and her siblings, sister Savannah and brother Cameron.

"He was generous with his friends and strangers alike. He had a deep admiration for the people he worked with, and he never took himself too seriously, which is probably what I loved most about him," Delaney continued, recalling showing him the South Park episodes that parody the "Changes in Latitude" singer, to which he "loved chuckling along."

"I remember teasing him about their Margaritaville blender jokes, and without missing a beat, he zinged me with 'You live off those f-king blenders!' He got me there." Delaney concluded by thanking people for sharing tributes to and memories of her dad that have " lit up my darkest hour." Finally, she thanked her late father, writing, "You turned nothing into something and gave me everything. I will never be able to repay you or my mom for my beautiful life. I will love you forever, and I will always keep the party going (responsibly, of course)."