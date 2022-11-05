Jessica Simpson Fans Concerned After Seeing Her 'Strange' Behavior in New Video

Jessica Simpson's fans are deeply concerned about her appearance and behavior after the former Newlyweds star's recent advertisement video for Pottery Barn. in the video, Simpson appears to slur some of her words, and she's much thinner than the last time fans saw her. "Hi, I'm Jessica Simpson, and welcome to my daughter Birdie's room, designed by Pottery Barn Kids and a little bit of me," the "With You" singer, 42, said in the video. She posted it to her Instagram account on Nov. 3. "I was really drawn to the geometric prints and the color scheme. This really, to me, is Birdie's personality. Thank you everyone for checking out the adorable room of Birdie Mae Johnson."

Simpson's been open about her weight fluctuation. After having her third child, she dropped over 100 pounds. But fans say she now looks unhealthy. More importantly, concerns about Simpson's past struggles with alcohol have resurfaced due to her speech appearing impaired in the ad.

In her 2020 memoir Open Book, the star recalled the moment she realized her drinking had gotten out of her control. At a Halloween party after a couple of drinks, she zoned out and was unable to dress her kids.

"I was terrified of letting them see me in that shape," she wrote. "I am ashamed to say that I don't know who got them into their costumes that night." Now, fans are wondering if she'd slipped back into old habits. And they want answers regarding what's potentially wrong.