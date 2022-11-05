Jessica Simpson Fans Concerned After Seeing Her 'Strange' Behavior in New Video
Jessica Simpson's fans are deeply concerned about her appearance and behavior after the former Newlyweds star's recent advertisement video for Pottery Barn. in the video, Simpson appears to slur some of her words, and she's much thinner than the last time fans saw her. "Hi, I'm Jessica Simpson, and welcome to my daughter Birdie's room, designed by Pottery Barn Kids and a little bit of me," the "With You" singer, 42, said in the video. She posted it to her Instagram account on Nov. 3. "I was really drawn to the geometric prints and the color scheme. This really, to me, is Birdie's personality. Thank you everyone for checking out the adorable room of Birdie Mae Johnson."
Simpson's been open about her weight fluctuation. After having her third child, she dropped over 100 pounds. But fans say she now looks unhealthy. More importantly, concerns about Simpson's past struggles with alcohol have resurfaced due to her speech appearing impaired in the ad.
In her 2020 memoir Open Book, the star recalled the moment she realized her drinking had gotten out of her control. At a Halloween party after a couple of drinks, she zoned out and was unable to dress her kids.
"I was terrified of letting them see me in that shape," she wrote. "I am ashamed to say that I don't know who got them into their costumes that night." Now, fans are wondering if she'd slipped back into old habits. And they want answers regarding what's potentially wrong.
I hope Jessica Simpson is doing okay. That Pottery Barn commercial was alarming.— ✨ (@lex_SZN) November 3, 2022
Simpson hasn't responded to the criticism and questions. But she's been an open book thus far, and fans are hoping she addresses it quickly.
STOPPPPPP wtf happened to Jessica Simpson’s face?!?!?
I just saw a pottery barn TikTok with her and I literally screamed aloud in shock
She was beauty goals when I was younger.— Merry KRISSImas (@KrissiBex) November 4, 2022
Her in Dukes of Hazard was everything … WHAT IS THIS THING?!? pic.twitter.com/3M09YE1ixf
With so many conversations surrounding body positivity, Simpson's new video fits into the mold. The spectrum of what's acceptable at any size is always up for debate when it comes to public figures.
so wild to think where we were as a culture just 10 years ago. like people could not stop talking about this pic of Jessica Simpson thinking she was “fat” when she looked perfectly normal ??????? pic.twitter.com/7TqvtgRhY7— Zehava (@reishiscript) November 4, 2022
Simpson has spoken on the pressures of being a certain weight as a pop star and a sex symbol. As a curvier woman, she says she was told to lose weight by record label executives in order to be more appealing.
Have y’all seen Jessica Simpson? Is she ok? 😳— Nequita S Hunter (@NeQuitaHunter) November 3, 2022
More than anything, fans are hoping the singer is okay. The clothing brand owner has a history of dealing with alcohol and many are hoping it's not a sign of a more serious struggle.
Jessica Simpson looking frightening. pic.twitter.com/PiPD9Hri8c— Cranky (@CrankyEvolved) November 3, 2022
Simpson's weight has fluctuated since she's been in the spotlight. But fans say this weight is a size they've never seen her before.
What’s going on with Jessica Simpson ?? … that doesn’t even sound like she anymore pic.twitter.com/X9DrO38T0i— SpillrealityT☕️ (@SpillrealityT) November 3, 2022
The singer's words were hard for some to understand. It's not the first time Simpson has done a public appearance, and she's sounded off.