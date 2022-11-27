Madonna Shares Rare Photo With All 6 of Her Kids

Madonna spent the Thanksgiving holiday with the people she loved the most, her six children. In a rare photo of the large family, the "Like a Virgin" singer shared a snap of her alongside her kids Lourdes "Lola" Leon, 29; Rocco Ritchie, 22; David Banda, 17; Mercy James, 16; and twin daughters Stella and Estere, 10. The singer posted the photo to her Instagram account for her 18.6 million followers. She captioned a series of snaps of her with her children individually and collectively, "What I'm thankful for…………. 💛 @lourdesleon @maisonrhed."

In the photos, fans got a glimpse into her holiday and fall decor. She shared a photo of herself holding a large glass of red wine and a pic of their Thanksgiving table, which featured a centerpiece made up of a tree with red flowers, faux cardinals, and lights. Also included were displays of red apples, green pears, pomegranates, bowls of fresh cranberries, handfuls of cinnamon sticks and small bird cages. Each placemat contained a colorful plate with a folded napkin, a pen, and a sheet of paper that read, "I AM THANKFUL FOR..." for guests to fill out.

The pop icon welcomed Lourdes in 1996 and later Rocco before adopting David, Mercy, and twins Stella and Estere. In a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, she opened up about her life at home with her children and her emotional adoption journey. "Sometimes I would just close my eyes and just think, 'Why isn't my kitchen filled with dancing children?' There's so many children that need a home," she said at the time. "I thought, 'What am I waiting for? Just do it.'"

Lourdes is a successful fashion model and designer who had a fashion line, Material Girl, in Macy's stores across the country. She has since worked for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty line, Burberry, Marc Jacobs, Swarovski and Mugler, and has been featured in Vogue and Vanity Fair. Rocco is an actor.