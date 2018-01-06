Jennifer Lopez Responds to Bruno Mars and Cardi B’s ‘In Living Color’ Tribute

This week, Bruno Mars and Cardi B released the music video for the remix of Mars’ song “Finesse,” and the neon-infused clip pays tribute to In Living Color, the ’90s sketch comedy series that launched the careers of stars like Jamie Foxx, Jim Carrey and Jennifer Lopez.

In response to the video, Lopez used Instagram to share a clip of her time on the show, posting a video of herself dancing with two other women. While on the show, Lopez worked as a Fly Girls dancer, paving the way for her successful career as a pop star.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lopez captioned the clip with a series of hashtags, including one for the song’s title.

She added the hashtags, “In Living Color,” “once a fly girl,” killing it since forever,” and the track, “Finesse.”

Mars tweeted that the video was “dedicated to one my favorite T.V. shows of all time,” thanking series creator Keenen Ivory Wayans and Fox Studios.

This video is dedicated to one my favorite T.V shows of all time — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 4, 2018

Shout out to the people over at Fox Studios and a very special thank you to @keeneniwayans🙏 — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 4, 2018

Mars also thanked his collaborator with a selfie of the pair on Instagram.

“I met cardi B at 3 am after my show in LA backstage where we recorded her verse for Finesse. She walked in the room and she was everything I’d hope she’d be,” Mars wrote. “Never change cardi! Don’t let this crazy music business change who you are. You posses something that can’t be taught. You’re a true star. Thank you for putting your energy and love all over this record and video.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Taylor Hill