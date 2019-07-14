Jennifer Lopez Gives Lap Dance to US Soccer Star Carli Lloyd Following World Cup Win

US Women’s soccer superstar Carli Lloyd got a little extra treat at Madison Square Garden while attending Jennifer Lopez‘s concert. Following the national team’s triumphant return after their World Cup victory and ticker tape parade, Lloyd took in the World of Dance judge’s concert on Friday.

That’s where she actually got an invite on stage and ended up getting a lap dance from Lopez in the middle of the show. Several in attendance shared a video of the moment, where Lloyd is on stage sitting in a char with dancers circling according to Entertainment Tonight. Then Lopez comes in to give the Tina Turner treatment.

“[Carlie Lloyd] from the [USWNT] just got a lap dance from [Jennifer Lopez] at Madison Square Garden and it was everything!” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Lloyd even retweeted the video of the moment herself on Twitter, saying there’s “a first for everything” alongside the clip.

The superstar along with the rest of her teammates on the US women’s national soccer team ran through their competition to take the Women’s World Cup one week ago. Since then, it has been a non-stop celebration, with the parade, speeches, appearances on late night television and even a “White House” feast of chicken nuggets.

They’ve also gotten a lot of praise from folks at home, including Lopez herself according to Entertainment Tonight. The pop star posted a video of her performing back in 1999 at the closing ceremony for the Women’s World Cup and even filmed the video for her single “Let’s Get Loud” at the Rose Bowl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 10, 2019 at 7:10pm PDT

“So proud of the World Champs [USWNT]!!! Fan since ’99,” Lopez wrote on Instagram before adding the hashtags for “limitless, Women’s World Cup 99, Rose Bowl, 20th Anniversary, ‘Lets Get Loud,’ and One Nation One Team.”

The USWNT also got a big surprise at the ESPY Awards this past week, walking away with the Best Team award and a chance to meet Sandra Bullock, who presented the award.

“It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m super proud of all of these 22 fabulous ladies, so props to all of you and thank you so much,” Lloyd said during the acceptance speech at the awards. “Here’s to the next World Cup in another four years.”