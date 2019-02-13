Jennifer Lopez Announces ‘It’s My Party’ Tour in Honor of 50th Birthday

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her milestone 50th birthday in a big way, with the singer announcing she is hitting the road for her It’s My Party tour this summer.

The 49-year-old entertainer, who will ring in her 50th birthday in July, revealed the news when she stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show for an episode set to air Wednesday afternoon.

“This summer I am celebrating. My birthday is in July so this summer I decided I want to do something big for my birthday, since it is a big birthday. I’m going on a U.S. tour. It’s called It’s My Party. It’s the It’s My Party Tour!” she said.

Although details of the tour are not yet fleshed out, she stated that it will be relatively small, with less than 30 stops.

“We’re only doing 25-28 shows,” she told DeGeneres and the audience. “It’s just a small amount of shows, but we’ll be out all through June and July, I think.”

Tickets for the tour are not yet on sale, but Lopez promised that more information would be coming in the near future, promising fans a big and fun event to kick off the summer.

The announcement comes just months after she concluded her Jennifer Lopez: All I Have residency in Las Vegas, grossing $101.9 million after 120 shows and making her the highest-grossing residency by a Latin performer, and just days after she took the stage at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards to deliver the Motown tribute on Sunday night.

Lopez performed a medley of Motown classics, like “Dancing in the Street,” “The Best Things in Life Are Free,” “Please Mr. Postman” and “Do You Love Me,” before she was joined on stage with Grammys host Alicia Keys Ne-Yo, and Motown legend Smokey Robinson for a performance of “My Girl.”

The tribute, marking the 60th anniversary of the legendary record label, drew criticism from fans who thought that having Lopez do the tribute was an unusual choice. Lopez later defended herself, stating that she “grew up on all those songs and because my mom loved him so much she passed him on to us.”

During her Wednesday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Lopez also opened up about her relationship with Alex Rodriguez, including their 10-day no carb, no sugar diet.

“I’m a sugar and carb [addict]. That’s most of my diet…It was really hard,” she said. “Not only do you get a headache, you feel like you’re in an alternate reality or universe. You don’t feel like yourself. You realize that you’re addicted to sugar. You’re thinking about it all the time.”

Lopez and Rodriguez, who went public with their relationship in March of 2017, recently celebrated their second anniversary.