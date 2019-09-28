Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Blasted by Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider

Dee Snider, the lead singer of Twisted Sister, is mad online. The frontman for the “We’re Not Gonna Take It” hair metal band took to Twitter to voice his displeasure over Jennifer Lopez and Shakira being selected as the halftime performers at Super Bowl LIV in February.

Snider started his rant by tweeting, “WTF!? @shakira and @jlo for this year’s @nfl halftime show!? Once again the great heavy music that rocks the stadiums week after week, game after game is completely ignored. I guess we don’t shake our ass enough!!” But he was far from finished.

Several hours later he continued by writing, “My point about this years @NFL halftime show isn’t a slight on @shakira or @JLo, it’s frustration that week after week rock is the go to music during games but gets no respect when it comes to the Super Bowl! And I don’t think I’m popular enough for that slot. But @Metallica…”

Then he wrote, “To add insult to injury, Jay Z is promoting this year”s @NFL Super Bowl half time show (no problem with that) and his company is called …ROCK NATION?! #Wherestherock?”

He was slapped with immediate backlash for his comments, and he responded to much of the criticism by calling people “d—s.”

“ANOTHER D— HEARD FROM! READ WHAT I SAID! I do NOT think me or my band is big enough to play the Super Bowl. What an ass,” he said to one person.

“This is not about slamming @jlo or @shakira. It’s about the great music that inspires us all season long being represented at the Super Bowl halftime shows. Rock! @nfl @nflcommish,” he responded to another.

Lopez was announced as the Super Bowl halftime performer earlier this week. It will be her first time headlining the show, and she seems very excited about it.