Infamously Temperamental Singer Cancels Concert Due to Lack of Sleep

Morrissey called off his sold-out concert in Spain on Thursday due to “sleep deprivation” caused by the “indescribable hell” that was his hotel.

The “Bona Drag” singer, 66, announced on Thursday that he had canceled his performance at Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía in Valencia, Spain, due to his inability to sleep the previous night.

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LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 28: Morrissey performs at the O2 Arena on February 28, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

A post on the musician’s website revealed that following the journey from Milan to his hotel in Valencia, his sleep was disrupted by the noise of the city’s ongoing Las Fallas festival celebrating St. Joseph.

“Having travelled for two days by road, Morrissey reached the hotel in Valencia late on Wednesday,” the post read. “Any form of sleep or rest throughout the night was impossible due to festival noise / loud techno singing / megaphone announcements.”

“This experience has left Morrissey in a catatonic state,” the post continued. “Before leaving for tonight’s scheduled concert, please check that the show remains possible under these circumstances.”

In a subsequent post, Morrissey’s team noted that the Valencia show had been “rendered impossible due to sleep deprivation,” emphasizing that “the show is not cancelled,” but “circumstances render the show impossible.”

A third message continued that Morrissey has described his hotel on Plaza Manises as “indescribable hell,” adding, “It will take me one year to recover. And that is an understatement.”

British singer Morrissey performs at the Cavea of the Auditorium Parco della Musica. Rome (Italy), July 28th, 2025. (Photo by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

The venue’s website noted that the Morrissey concert had been canceled “due to circumstances beyond the promoter’s control,” and that ticketholders would receive their money back “shortly” via the same method of payment they initially used.

Morrissey is known for being an infamously temperamental performer, calling off hundreds of his concerts throughout his career. In 2026 so far, the former frontman of The Smiths has already pulled out of six concerts and delayed another, as per We Heart Music.

Morrissey is currently on a European tour promoting his newly-released studio album Make-Up Is a Lie. He has two more shows scheduled for the Spanish leg of his tour — one on Saturday at the Auditorio de Zaragoza in Zaragoza and one in Seville at the Cartuja Center on Monday.