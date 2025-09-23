Update After Morrissey Canceled Concerts Over Death Threats

After receiving a number of death threats online, Morrissey, the Grammy-nominated musician and former frontman of The Smiths, canceled a group of shows on his latest tour last week. Now, the tour is resuming.

The rocker canceled two shows set for this past Friday and Saturday in Connecticut and Boston respectively after receiving a “credible threat” on his life. He then announced this morning that the tour would resume tomorrow in Philadelphia.

An earlier social media post announced the cancellation of the two shows.

“Due to recent events and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and band, the upcoming shows this weekend at Foxwoods and MGM Music Hall have been cancelled. All tickets will be refunded automatically at your original point of purchase,” the post said. “We appreciate your understanding.”

CBS News reported the threat was posted on BlueSky (a Twitter/X competitor) by a 26-year-old man residing in Ottawa, Canada. The man, Noah Castellano, was charged by police and later released on $5,000 bail.

According to the Ottawa Citizen, Castellano posted on BlueSky with the display name “guy who gets shot in the head one hundred thousand times a day,” where he wrote a post that said “Steven Patrick Morrissey when you perform at TD Place here in Ottawa next week on the evening of September 12th, 2025 at about 9pm, I will be present at the venue in the audience and I will attempt to shoot you many times and kill you with a very large gun that I own illegally.”

It is unknown why Morrissey proceeded to play the show in Ottawa on September 12 but then canceled a completely different group of shows a week later after Castellano had already been arrested. As mentioned, his tour will continue in Philadelphia, followed by dates in major cities like Chicago and Los Angeles before embarking on a second leg of the tour in North America at the end of October.

Morrissey was the frontman of The Smiths, one of the most famous rock bands of all time, before he departed to begin a solo career in 1987. The group is known for several hit songs like “How Soon is Now?” and “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out,” and is often described as the most influential British band since The Beatles.