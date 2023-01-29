Incubus Member Undergoes Brain Tumor Removal Surgery

Incubus revealed one of its members is stepping away from the band after undergoing a medical procedure that required plenty of recovery time. Bassist Ben Kenney would later explain why he needed to undergo surgery, revealing he had a brain tumor removed.

Kenney posted a photo to go along with his revelation, showing his shaved head and stitches over the scar from the operation. He also elaborated in his own statement separate from the band.

"Unfortunately last year I found out I had a brain tumor. As soon as I got home from tour I had a successful operation to have it removed," Kenney wrote on Instagram. "This year I am taking some time away from touring & social media to recover. My friend [Tal Wilkenfeld] is taking over the bass with [Incubus] while I'm away. I won't physically be at the shows but I will be there in spirit. I miss you all and I hope you and your loved ones are safe and in good health."

The band followed Kenney's statement with a comment of emoji hearts for the bassist. It was also a classy move to allow him to speak for himself. "To our beloved fans in Costa Rica, Texas and Louisiana: Our Incubus brother and bandmate, Ben Kenney, is currently recovering from a recent medical procedure and will be unable to perform with us on our upcoming run at the end of the month," the band wrote. "In his absence, our good friend, Tal Wilkenfeld, will be filling in for him on bass and we look forward to performing with her on these shows! We wish Ben a speedy recovery and cant wait for him to rejoin us onstage soon! Much love."

Honored to have been asked to perform with Incubus to fill in for my awesome friend Ben Kenney on their upcoming tour.... Posted by Tal Wilkenfeld on Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Wilkenfeld also posted a comment on the situation, revealing she was asked by Kenney to step in and was "honored" for the opportunity. Kenney has been with Incubus since the band's 2004 album, A Crow Left of the Murder..., previously releasing solo work and playing with The Roots for their album Phrenology. He would play the guitar for them, switching over to bass later on.