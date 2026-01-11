‘Incredibly Embarrassed and Truly, Truly Sorry’: Biffy Clyro Breaks Crushing News to Fans

Biffy Clyro delivered some disappointing news to their American fans before the end of 2025.

The Scottish rock band revealed on Nov. 26 that they would be postponing their U.S. dates a week before their Futique Tour was set to take place.

“I can’t quite f—ing believe I have to say this, but we have to postpone our U.S. tour that’s meant to start in less than a week,” said singer Simon Neil in an Instagram reel. “Some f—ing genius put the wrong start date into our work visa, so when we received our visas in the last couple of days, we realized it doesn’t begin until after our tour is meant to finish.”

“We’ve been in touch with four to five immigration lawyers, we’ve been in touch with Congress,” he continued. “There’s f— all any of them can do to help. So that is why I am incredibly embarrassed and truly, truly, truly sorry to miss you guys and to postpone these shows.” Neil knows that fans have arranged travel and more for the shows, and is “gutted” that it had to come to this. He also wished there was something more they could do.

“We are so angry about this,” Neil expressed. He went on to say he feels like the band is “slightly cursed” when it comes to touring America, as they’ve had to cancel shows in the past in the States for various reasons. The tour is being rescheduled to April and May, and those who had tickets to the 2025 shows will have their tickets honored for the new dates.

(Photo by Guy Prives/Getty Images)

“I completely understand if you wanna get refunds and if you’ve lost faith in us, I get it,” he said. And I’d be f—ing raging at us, too. You can’t be any madder at us than as mad as I am. I’m truly sorry, and we love you very much. Thanks for your time and sorry for wasting it.”

Biffy Clyro was set to do eight intimate shows in the U.S. beginning on Dec. 2 in Los Angeles and going through Dec. 14 in Washington, D.C. As of now, the rescheduled dates have not been revealed, but the band is currently back out on The Futique Tour, minus James Johnston, who is taking a step back as he deals with mental health problems and addiction issues.