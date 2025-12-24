Rock Star Reveals ‘Mental Health Problems’ and ‘Addiction Issues,’ Steps Away From Touring

A rock star is stepping away from touring.

James Johnston of the Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro revealed on Instagram on Dec. 15 that he’s been dealing with mental health problems and addiction issues.

“To everyone, I am heartbroken to let you know that I will not be joining the band on the upcoming tours,” he wrote. “For some time, I have been living with mental health problems which have led to addiction issues that I have kept concealed for a long time. This has caused significant problems for myself and everyone around me – the time has come to properly address my illnesses and deal with them. I am extremely sorry to Simon & Ben and thank them for their continued love, patience, support and understanding throughout this time.”

(Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns)

“I have recently started to receive the professional help I need and would like to reassure you all that there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he continued. “To all our fans, your support means so much to me and in the meantime, our dear friend Naomi Macleod will be taking care of bass duties, and I cannot think of a better person for the job. With love, James x.”

Biffy Clyro, which also consists of James’ twin brother Ben and Simon Neil, as well as Mike Vennart and Richard “Gambler” Ingram for live shows, will be heading back out on the road in January. Their The Futique Tour kicks off on Jan. 8 in Belfast and is set to run through Jan. 21 in Glasgow. While the tour will continue, James will not be in attendance, but Naomi Macleod will be taking his place as bass and backing vocals. The tour is in support of the band’s latest album, Futique, which was released on Sept. 19 and debuted at No. 1 on both the Scottish Albums chart and the UK Albums Chart.

Additional details about James’ condition and his recovery have not been shared, but many fans took to the comments of his post to share their love and support. Most of them are praising him for putting his health first, knowing that it can’t be easy. It’s unknown how long it will be before James returns to the band, but it’s clear that he’s going to take all the time he needs to focus on himself.