Iggy Azalea's 'Those People' Tweet Has Twitter on the Attack

Iggy Azalea lashed out at viewers who criticized her "I Am the Stripclub" music video this weekend, and it only made things worse. The Australian rapper was accused of cultural appropriation, "blackfishing" and even darkening her own skin tone to look like a Black person in her new music video. When she condemned "those people" who were criticizing her, things did not improve.

Azalea is a white rapper and has stirred up lots of controversy in her time for appropriating Black culture for her own profit. She may have crossed a line with "I Am the Stripclub" this weekend, however, as the video shows her in a black wig with dark makeup all over her body, making her skin noticeably darker. The usually blonde-haired singer responded to the criticism on Twitter this weekend, but in doing so she made generalizations about her critics, which did not go over well.

I don’t care… fuck those ppl babe lol — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 2, 2021

Azalea had conversations with fans about the controversy, writing "f— those people" in one post and "ppl reaching" in another. Fans were quick to point out that this kind of generalization can be offensive too, and Azlea became frustrated as she tried to defend herself more.

Azalea also claimed that controversies like this one do not bother her since she has been through them so many times, although some critics figured that she must be bothered if she is still continuing to respond. Here's a look at how the conversation has progressed.