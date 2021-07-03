Iggy Azalea Defends Herself After Latest Appropriation Accusations
Rapper Iggy Azalea came under fire for her new music video released on Friday called "I Am the Stripclub," but she is fighting back. Fans are accusing Azalea of "Blackfishing" in the video, where she wears a black wig and dark makeup that some critics believe was intended to make her skin look darker. Azalea has taken to Twitter to say that's not the case.
Azalea is a white rapper from Australia, and she has faced accusations of cultural appropriation many times in her career. Many viewers were especially incensed by the video for "I Am the Stripclub" on Friday after seeing the 31-year-old in dark makeup and black hair rather than her usual blonde. While artists often stay silent on these social media controversies, Azalea fired back in many tweets on Saturday, claiming that critics are "reaching" for these complaints.
This is supposed to be the same person. Iggy is playing in our faces. pic.twitter.com/qEyCdy0ITT— WearingMyHelmetOfSalvation (@KirkWrites79) July 2, 2021
Azalea claimed that the lighting was the culprit for her apparently darkened skin tone and that she did not intend to appear that way. Of course, critics fired back that lighting, makeup and wardrobe are all meticulously controlled on the set of a music video, so on some level, Azalea and her team were aiming for this look.
Fans are still debating Azalea's new video and her legacy in the rap music world at the time of this writing. Here's a look at what Azalea has been saying in her own defense.
I’m the same color as I always am, just in a dimly lit room with red lights.— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 2, 2021
It’s the same makeup from every other part of the video just with a Smokey eye and different wig.
Azalea claimed that her makeup was consistent throughout the video, but that the lighting made her skin appear darker in some scenes than in others. She also pointed out that this is not the first time she has worn a black wig.
'F— Those People'
people are saying that you are black fishing and making up this fake narratives, can you clear them up please because people are taking it too far and running with that lie— kittenminaj 🐈🦄 #FREEBRITNEY (@KittenMinaj) July 2, 2021
Earnest fans tried to alert Azalea to the controversy and advised her to set the record straight once and for all. Even in replies to supportive fans, Azalea did not mince words.
'Those People'
Wym by “those people” pic.twitter.com/BnbQAiibwS— ziggy (@Mxziggy) July 3, 2021
Ppl reaching babe— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 2, 2021
Azalea did not mend any fences by generalizing her critics or dismissing their concerns wholesale. Many were upset by her flippant attitude and use of terms like "those people."
'Those People' (Cont.)
I mean anyone online trying to reach and create an issue because I wore a black wig.— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 2, 2021
Don’t even start. 😹
If you bothered read the tweet above I’m replying to, its pretty clear as day “those people” are the aforementioned ones as defined in the original posters tweet. Stop tryna twist shit, it’s lame as hell.— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2021
Banks did not back down as the backlash began to turn in on itself, with heated replies to her replies to other peoples' tweets.
Predictable
Love you and don’t worry, I promise nonsense on the internet is something I’m very used to.— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2021
People picking at me is expected.
It genuinely does not change my day. https://t.co/G7HuclndWp
I know by now if I drop a video or song someone online will try and make it have a hidden meaning or find a way to make there be an issue. That’s just how the internet is! I’m 10 years deep in it, you cannot shake me. https://t.co/xXDaKphslW— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2021
Azalea has generated so much controversy in her career that she said it now rolls right off of her back. She assured fans that she was much less bothered by this than they were.
Special
Cause if someone hates it then I love it more, so now this is really special to me 💖 https://t.co/1CQtah5v8a— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2021
Azalea later added that this song was "special to" her specifically because it generated such controversy. She claimed that she feeds off of this kind of debate.
Retweets
She's actually wearing Nars caramel concealer as cream contour but nice try i guess... https://t.co/5XWkEjZqJm— eros 👼🏼 (@erosmua) July 2, 2021
Finally, Iggy retweeted many of her fans as they rushed to her defense on Twitter, including some who tracked down the specific makeup combination she was wearing in the music video.