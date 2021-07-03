Iggy Azalea Defends Herself After Latest Appropriation Accusations

Rapper Iggy Azalea came under fire for her new music video released on Friday called "I Am the Stripclub," but she is fighting back. Fans are accusing Azalea of "Blackfishing" in the video, where she wears a black wig and dark makeup that some critics believe was intended to make her skin look darker. Azalea has taken to Twitter to say that's not the case.

Azalea is a white rapper from Australia, and she has faced accusations of cultural appropriation many times in her career. Many viewers were especially incensed by the video for "I Am the Stripclub" on Friday after seeing the 31-year-old in dark makeup and black hair rather than her usual blonde. While artists often stay silent on these social media controversies, Azalea fired back in many tweets on Saturday, claiming that critics are "reaching" for these complaints.

This is supposed to be the same person. Iggy is playing in our faces. pic.twitter.com/qEyCdy0ITT — WearingMyHelmetOfSalvation (@KirkWrites79) July 2, 2021

Azalea claimed that the lighting was the culprit for her apparently darkened skin tone and that she did not intend to appear that way. Of course, critics fired back that lighting, makeup and wardrobe are all meticulously controlled on the set of a music video, so on some level, Azalea and her team were aiming for this look.

Fans are still debating Azalea's new video and her legacy in the rap music world at the time of this writing. Here's a look at what Azalea has been saying in her own defense.