Iggy Azalea Ripped for Cultural Appropriation and Blackfishing

Iggy Azalea has come under fire due to the music video for her song "I Am the Stripclub." According to the Daily Beast, people have been criticizing Azalea, whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, for blackfishing and cultural appropriation. In fact, those individuals have taken to social media to share their thoughts on Azalea's controversial music video.

In the video, Azalea, who is several shades darker than her normally fair complexion, dons straight black hair as she dances alongside Black men dressed in leather. It didn't take long for people to take notice of Azalea's new look in the music video. On social media, some said that it appeared to be a case of blackfishing, in which a person who is non-POC changes their image in an attempt to appear as though they have Black or Arab ancestry. There were some who did defend the rapper by saying that it seemed to be a case of lighting that made her appear darker. However, others weren't on board with that argument, with one individual even writing, "It's cosmetic blackfishing in every which way."

So, what are others saying about Azalea's appearance in her latest music video? And what did the rapper herself say about the topic? Read on to find out.