Iggy Azalea Ripped for Cultural Appropriation and Blackfishing
Iggy Azalea has come under fire due to the music video for her song "I Am the Stripclub." According to the Daily Beast, people have been criticizing Azalea, whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, for blackfishing and cultural appropriation. In fact, those individuals have taken to social media to share their thoughts on Azalea's controversial music video.
In the video, Azalea, who is several shades darker than her normally fair complexion, dons straight black hair as she dances alongside Black men dressed in leather. It didn't take long for people to take notice of Azalea's new look in the music video. On social media, some said that it appeared to be a case of blackfishing, in which a person who is non-POC changes their image in an attempt to appear as though they have Black or Arab ancestry. There were some who did defend the rapper by saying that it seemed to be a case of lighting that made her appear darker. However, others weren't on board with that argument, with one individual even writing, "It's cosmetic blackfishing in every which way."
So, what are others saying about Azalea's appearance in her latest music video? And what did the rapper herself say about the topic? Read on to find out.
Her dancer isn’t even sure who he’s dancing for LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/TqqizMN8TE— twotimesfive. (@mo_sikari) July 2, 2021
"This is a bit rough. Not saying she can't dye her hair, not saying she can't tan, but it just feels wrong," one individual wrote. "She sings "I'm so fancy" with blonde hair and light skin and then gets dark hair and darker skin to sing "I am the strip club". Idk. I don't like it…"
July 2, 2021
Many wrote that Azalea's appearance looks to be much darker than usual. This led one Twitter user to write, "But it just so happens she's imitating a black female aesthetic surrounded by a bunch of black people in the background."
who is that pic.twitter.com/Zgn31s1Uw2— marshall lo (@firmlyclimactic) July 2, 2021
There were many memes about Azalea's music video look floating around. They express just how confused some are by her different appearance.
y’all tellin me this the same person pic.twitter.com/5bae1k7zWk— A̵̮̟̩͚͉͚̪͚͊̌̄̅̐̄͘͠ͅ (@notcoolalexis) July 2, 2021
"No y'all this is modern blackface. It has to be. Right? Like I'm not black so maybe I can't make that call but it seems... so wrong to me," another Twitter user wrote. "This is beyond black fishing. Because no one would think Iggy is black, bc we all know her. So for me it's just... blackface. Am I wrong?"
How tf is that Iggy Azalea?? pic.twitter.com/rE3f10d5k2— Shhhh💀🧛🏼♀️ (@sammi_MIA) July 2, 2021
"Back to Blackfishing," another wrote about Azalea's look. "Like girl, we know you're white. That tan ain't necessary."
I don’t care… fuck those ppl babe lol— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 2, 2021
I’m the same color as I always am, just in a dimly lit room with red lights.— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 2, 2021
It’s the same makeup from every other part of the video just with a Smokey eye and different wig.
Just ignore them, who cares?
Let em talk.
Azalea published several tweets on the topic in response to the backlash. In her messages, she said that her different appearance is due to the lighting, makeup, and wig that she wore.
Ppl reaching babe— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 2, 2021
I mean anyone online trying to reach and create an issue because I wore a black wig.— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 2, 2021
Don’t even start. 😹
It seems as though Azalea is aware of the backlash. However, it doesn't appear to be getting to her.
I know by now if I drop a video or song someone online will try and make it have a hidden meaning or find a way to make there be an issue. That’s just how the internet is! I’m 10 years deep in it, you cannot shake me. https://t.co/xXDaKphslW— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2021
Love you and don’t worry, I promise nonsense on the internet is something I’m very used to.— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2021
People picking at me is expected.
It genuinely does not change my day. https://t.co/G7HuclndWp
Azalea appears to be unfazed by the backlash to her music video. She even referred to the uproar as "nonsense" in one of her tweets.