Home Run Derby Fans Slam Conan Gray's National Anthem Performance

Conan Gray's rendition of the U.S. national anthem at the Home Run Derby ended up being a bit more controversial than the pop star intended. Monday, the pop star took to the pitcher's mound to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" the day before the MLB's All-Star Game, and while his rendition struck the wrong chord for many, others jumped to defend him.

"I don't know who TF Conan Gray is but that was top 5 worst national anthem renditions I've ever heard," one person tweeted after Gray's performance. Another Twitter user theorized, "Conan Gray's career may have just ended...." while still others compared Gray's rendition to Fergie's infamous rendition of the national anthem at the 2018 All-Star Game.

Fergie watching people call Conan Gray’s performance the worst national anthem rendition pic.twitter.com/Bps8Eb03yb — Kenny Thee Oracle (@KennyTheeOracle) July 19, 2022

Still others didn't think Gray's was anywhere as bad as people were making it out to be, with one user reposting a video of the performance and writing, "nah cause y'all had my expectations so low for him when conan gray literally did fine ?? like it's not amazing but it ain't no where near fergie." Plenty of Gray's fans were quick to defend the artist online as well, pointing out that his voice wasn't particularly well-suited for the anthem.

"I'm so worried everyone is gonna see the national anthem video and think he's a terrible singer. the song is just not good for his voice, i promise conan gray can sing," one person wrote with a crying emoji. Another joked of the criticism facing Gray, "'Who is conan gray even' literally what is a baseball derby home run."

Gray didn't seem to let the haters phase him, joking about Twilight as he posed in a Dodgers jersey on Instagram, "literally where r the vampires..." His fans flocked to support him in the comments, with one person gushing, "THIS WAS THE MOST ICONIC AND HISTORICAL ANTHEM THAT HAS EVER BEEN SUNG WOW."

Another person assured Gray, "You did amazing singing Conan. You sounded great. All of the old people are mad about how good you sound and why they can't sound like you, love u cone," as a third chimed in, "CONAN ILY YOU DONT DESERVE HATE YOURE AMAZING SLAYYYYY."