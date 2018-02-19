Fergie Addresses National Anthem Backlash: ‘I Love This Country And Honestly Tried My Best’

Fergie issued a statement after her performance of the Star-Spangled Banner at the NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles was lambasted on social media.

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” the former Black Eyed Peas singer said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter. “I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Sunday night, Fergie tried to give the National Anthem a modern spin, but it was quickly blasted by viewers at home. Even Saturday Night Live‘s Leslie Jones weighed in from South Korea.

“Meanwhile back in the states… I leave for a couple of days and y’all lose your muthaf—ing mind!! Why did this happen? Not everyone supposed to do this y’all! You might as well should have ask me to sing. [What the f—]?!” Jones tweeted.

Meanwhile back in the states… I leave for a couple of days and y’all lose your muthafucking mind!! Why did this happen? Not everyone supposed to do this y’all! You might as well should have ask me to sing. Wtf?!https://t.co/M7eIzgGBrk — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 19, 2018

It was quickly dubbed one of the worst renditions of the anthem ever, with even Roseanne Barr saying it was better than her infamous 1990 performance at a baseball game.

“Who saw Fergie’s national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey,” the Roseanne star Tweeted.

Who saw Fergie’s national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 19, 2018

Bob Saget also thought it was horrific, tweeting, “Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem was originally written by Francis Scott Out of Key.”

Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem was originally written by Francis Scott Out of Key. — bob saget (@bobsaget) February 19, 2018

One person is supporting Fergie though. Mariah Carey, who had her own disastrous performance at the 2017 Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show, told Fergie to ignore the haters. Carey bounced back by performing a mistake-free show in December.

“Darling, nobody needs to listen to that,” Carey said of the criticism in an interview with TMZ Sports Sunday night.

Fergie is a former member of the Black Eyed Peas and released her latest solo record, Double Dutchess, last year. The record included the singles “L.A. Love (La La),” “M.I.L.F.$,” “Life Goes On,” “You Already Know” and “A Little Work.”

Photo credit: TNT