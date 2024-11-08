Fans hoping for new music from singer Kitty are in for some disappointment. The musician, also known as Kitty Ray, has announced that her upcoming album, Frostbite II, has been delayed.

“I am not happy to say that i must postpone my new record FROSTBITE II,” the musician wrote in an Oct. 27 Instagram post. Although Kitty said that her initial plan was to release the album on the 10th anniversary of Frostbite, her self-released EP that dropped on Nov. 18, 2014, and despite having “spent all summer working on her and everything was on track,” the singer said “in the past month or so things have been diverted by many positive opportunities- not only for myself, but for the pom-poms and teen suicide as well!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I had planned on pushing myself HARD to try and make my own deadline, but now that i’m on tour i am realizing i need to trust my intuition and enact the most important lesson i’ve learned as an independent artist: burnout is real and will never beget quality,” she continued. “While it is disappointing to change the plan after presenting it to you guys, i can promise the underlying circumstances are pure magic and the music will benefit greatly from the delay.”

Kitty first announced Frostbite II was in the works back in July. The album was set to release on Nov. 19 of this year and would have marked her first since 2022’s EP Pink Salt and 2019’s studio album Rose Gold. As of now, there is no release date for Frostbite II, Kitty telling her fans, “I don’t want to give a new release date yet, but i can guarantee the record will be released before the end of this winter- before the frost melts.”

“This is not a fun post but i hope you all understand…delaying a record isn’t the end of the world, but i hate to let anyone down, so please know id never do this if it wasn’t for the absolute best,” she concluded the update. “I love you all so much and i am SO grateful for the excitement you’ve shared with me for this music that means so so so so much to me.”

Despite the disappointing update, the announcement was met with plenty of support from fans, one person writing, “Take your time and come out with some bangers!” Somebody else commented, “Take your time fam, burnout is real don’t do that – support yourself first!!”

Kitty has not provided further updates on Frostbite II at this time. The singer began her music career as a teenager and has gone on to release several albums and EPs, including 2011’s Jokers in Trousers, 2014’s Don’t Let Me Do This Again, 2020’s Charm and Mirror, and 2017’s Miami Garden Club, among many others.