Hip-hop artist Kitty is on the mend following a health scare earlier this month. In a series of social media updates, the musician, also known as Kitty Ray, assured fans she was “fully fine” after she was hospitalized amid concerns she’d suffered a stroke.

“Yesterday i was in the hospital being checked to see if i had a stroke,” The Pom-Poms singer wrote in a Jan. 21 update to her Instagram Stories. Kitty went on to reveal that she didn’t suffer a stroke, but rather “a complex migraine & im fully fine.”

“The inauguration was on every channel, and all i could think about was how f–ing expensive the bill is going to be,” she continued, referring to President Donald Trump’s second inauguration on Jan. 20. “This place f–ing sucks.”

Returning to the social media platform just a few hours later, Kitty offered a bit of an apology, writing, “sorry all i post is memes and hating on America.” The singer, who in November announced that her upcoming album, Frostbite II, had been delayed, also offered an update on her music, revealing that things were on a bit of a pause as she continued to recover.

“When i finish my music it’ll be back to your regularly scheduled music slop,” she shared. “However, i have been ordered to Not Stress Out about the music so just like lemme finish our festival dates and euro tour. I really don’t want another complex migraine that was so shitty.”

Kitty remained inactive on social media for several days after the health scare before returning to Instagram on Jan. 29 to announce the release of her new song, “international thirst championship.”

“I RELEASED A NEW SONG TODAY FOR FUN LOL,” she announced. “I wanted to see if i even still enjoy releasing music so i just decided to do it at random and SURPRISE! ITS WAY MORE FUN TO BE A MUSICIAN IF YOURE NOT TRYING TO DO ALL THE STUPID SHITTY BUSINESS PARTS.”

She continued, “ok enjoy this new genre ive never explored before until now. i produced it myself bc im queen of making everything.”

Celebrating the release, one fan commented, “This is the brightest Interpol song ever. Great tune!” Somebody else wrote, “Amazing. More of this pleaseeee,” prompting Kitty to reply, “u got it.” A third person dubbed the song “a bop” and said it was “so good to hear new stuff from you kitty keep em coming luv u.”