Heavy Metal Couple Gets Engaged During U2 Las Vegas Sphere Concert

Wedding bells, and epic guitar solos, are in the air for one heavy metal couple. Charlie Benante — drummer for thrash legends Anthrax — and Butcher Babies vocalist Carla Harvey have announced that they are engaged. The pair shared that Benate sprung the big question during U2's recent Las Vegas Sphere concert, and Harvey replied with an enthusiastic yes. "We went to see U2 and this happened," Benate wrote in a post on Instagram, adding that he popped the question when the band played their song "All I Want is You."

Harvey shared the same photos in a separate post, writing in her caption, "It wasn't a dream, I woke up in Vegas as the future Mrs. Benante." She then professed her "love" to Benante. The happy couple have been getting a lot of support from their fans, with one person commenting, "This is amazing and so happy for you both! Love you two and congrats!!" Another Instagram follower added, "This is the BEST!!! SOO happy for yall!! CONGRATULATIONS!! much love!!" Harvey is a founding member of Butcher Babies, and Benante has been the drummer for Anthrax since the early '80s, playing on every album since their 1984 debut, Fistful of Metal.

The big news comes weeks after heavy Metal bandmates Marek "Ashok" Šmerda and Zoe Marie Federoff revealed that they got engaged over the holidays. The pair are part of the English metal band Cradle of Filth, with Šmerda playing guitar and Federoff handling keyboards and some vocals. In a New Year's Eve post on Instagram, Federoff shared a pair of selfies of her and Šmerda, writing in the caption, "Happy New Year from a Šmerda and a future Šmerda." She added, "2024 will be the last year the name "Zoë Federoff" exists." The musician then wrote, "Forever isn't long enough."

The pair have received a lot of support from fans and followers, with one person writing in the comments, "Omgg congrats, you two make a beautiful couple, big loves." Someone else offered, "Congrats!! All the best for you two." Notably, when someone inquired if Federoff was planing to move to Europe with her fiancé or if he would move to the U.S. with her, she explained, "We are planning to split our time between both countries- we both have homes we want to keep in the family and we want our children to be raised bilingual in English and Czech. So for sure Tucson isn't gonna lose me and Brno isn't gonna lose him."