Heavy Metal Bassist Rayna Foss Reportedly Missing for Several Months

Heavy metal bassist Rayna Foss, of 90s nu-metal band Coal Chamber, has reportedly been missing for several months. Recently, a missing persons report from September has gone viral, and it reveals that Foss went missing from a New Orleans group home in September. Alongside a black and white photo of the musician, as well as a description of her appearance, is a request from NOPD for any information regarding Foss’ whereabouts.

Foss was the founding bassist of Coal Chamber, joining fellow founding members Dez Fafara (vocals) and Meegs Rascón (guitars) and second drummer Mike Coz. The band formed in 1994 and went on to release three critically acclaimed albums: their self-titled 1997 debut, Chamber Music (1999), and Dark Days (2002). The group disbanded in 2003, following reported interpersonal issues among the members. This allegedly included Foss having a falling out with Fafara after she and her husband at the time, Sevendust drummer Morgan Rose, “found Christ.” It is also reported that she wanted to spend time raising the former couple’s daughter, Kayla Moray Rose, born Oct. 5, 1999.

In a rare interview, shared by Loudwire, Foss shared the story of how she first got involved with Coal Chamber back in the mid-90s. “I danced my whole life and I was a dance teacher before. I never planned on being a bass player in a band,” she said. “I was at a party and I was sitting there kind of bored and I saw this thing in a closet, and it looked like a guitar, and I was like ‘Is that a guitar?’ and [my friend] said ‘It’s a bass guitar…you can check it out.’ And was just like messing around, I didn’t know what I was doing. He was like, ‘I don’t ever play it, you can have it.’ And this was like six months before I joined the band.”

Foss went on to recall, “So I took it home and played around with it. I worked with Dez’s ex-wife and when they were looking for a new bass player, she told Dez ‘I have a friend at work who plays the bass,’ and I really didn’t. So he called up…said to come down and audition. So I said ‘f— it’ and did it, and I got it. Eight days later I played my first show.” At this time, the other members of Coal Chamber do not appear to have commented on Foss’ disappearance.