'He Will Be Greatly Missed': Beloved Musician Lionel Paul Batiste Jr. Has Died
Dirty Dozen Brass Band confirmed the news.
A revered musician from one of the artform's most revered families has passed away. Lionel Paul Batiste Jr., a member of the legendary Batiste family, has died.
He was the son of New Orleans jazz staple Lionel Batiste of Treme Brass Band, and a relative of Grammy winner Jon Batiste. Lionel Paul Batiste Jr. was best known for his work with Dirty Dozen Brass Band, who broke the news of his passing on July 22.
"R.I.P. to one of the ORIGINAL members of the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Lionel Paul Batiste Jr., truly a unique member of the New Orleans music community," the band's statement read. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends while we remember all the good times over the years. We traveled all over the world with that man, he will be greatly missed!"
No cause of death or memorial information was released in the statement.
Several fellow musicians shared tributes to the beloved musician. Galactic wrote, "RIP Lionel Batiste. Our condolences to the Dirty Dozen family," and Buddy Zapata commented, "Condolences to you and his family." RJ Howson and Big Sam's Funky Nation also expressed their condolences.
