Harry Styles Forced to Postpone Concerts Due to Health Issue

Harry Styles has postponed three dates on his 15-night residency at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles due to a bout with the flu. The Nov. 5, 6, and 7 shows at the venue have been rescheduled to January 2023. In the past, Styles, 28, had postponed his Friday, Nov. 4 show due to "band illness," rescheduling it for Sunday, Nov. 6. Taking to Instagram Story, he apologized to disappointed fans. "Towards the end of the show on Wednesday, I started feeling ill, and I've been in bed with the flu ever since. I've been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I'm leaving the doctor now, and I'm devastated that it's just not possible," Styles wrote.

"Until very recently, I haven't had to postpone a show due to illness in the 12 years I've been touring. I'm so sorry to do it, and if there was any way I could do the show, I would," he added. "I'm sorry this news is coming so close to show time, but it was my sincerest hope to be able to play for you tonight. I know several of you have planned trips to LA to see the show, and it means the absolute world to me," Styles continued.

And while the pop star recently starred in one of the most drama-laden movie promotions in history, he still considers himself a relative newcomer as an actor. The Don't Worry Darling actor considers acting and music to be "opposite in a lot of ways. "Making music is a really personal thing," said Styles at a Sept. 5 press conference for the Warner Bros. Discovery movie at which co-stars Gemma Chan and Chris Pine, as well as his director and rumored girlfriend Olivia Wilde, were also in attendance.

"There are aspects of acting where you're drawing from experiences a bit, but for the most part you're pretending to play someone else. That's what I find the most interesting about it. They can aid each other in a way. Any time you get to view the world through a different lens, it can help to create whichever way it goes. I find it really different. I think the fun part is that you never know what you're doing in either one of them." Styles continued, "It's fun to play in worlds that aren't necessary your own," said Styles. "This world [of Don't Worry Darling] is supposedly so perfect; it was fun to play pretend in it. It's like driving fun cars, a lot of fun stuff as well. We were lucky to have that world built so well around us, so we could play in reality instead of pretending everything was nice."

Styles spoke about his acting aspirations for the future by concluding, "I feel very lucky I get to do something I love as a job. I feel like being able to explore this has made me feel even luckier I get to do two things I really enjoy. In terms of the future…I enjoy both. It's all fun to play in both worlds and see how they affect each other." Among Styles' previous movie roles are in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk and Chloe Zhao's Eternals. He will also lead the Amazon series, My Policeman this fall.