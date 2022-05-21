Harry Styles Fans React to 'Harry's House' Album

By Michael Hein

The fans have been let into Harry's House, and many of them never want to leave. On Friday, Harry Styles released his third solo album Harry's House, and it has been dominating the conversation on social media ever since. Scroll on for a look at some of the top posts about Styles' new creation.

Styles has become a cultural force to be reckoned with over the last few years, and Harry's House keeps that momentum going. The singer first announced the album in March of 2022 followed quickly by its first single, "As it Was." He announced the release date at that time as well, and he saved another single, "Late Night Talking" for this week. Many fans were pleased right off the bat, feeling that Styles did not make them wait too long but also left enough time for the excitement to build.

Harry's House is streaming on most major music platforms including Spotify. It is also available for purchase in several formats, including a highly-coveted vinyl that fans are scrambling for. Here's a look at what they're saying about Harry's House so far.

'Domination'

Styles found immediate, overwhelming commercial success with his new album, and many fans celebrated on social media.

Album Art

Fans used the distinctive album art to create memes and convey their feelings about the record. Many implied that it was sending them on an emotional journey.

Cover Edits

Many also photoshopped the cover of the album to insert themselves, their friends or other fictional characters into Harry's House with Styles. Of course, some brands got in on it themselves.

Fan Art

It didn't take long for fans to start posting their own art inspired by Styles' music and lyrics.

Other Stars' Reactions

Fans also shared responses of other musicians and celebrities who were getting into Styles' album. Many enjoyed seeing what Styles' peers in the industry had to say.

Chicken or Egg

Fans joked that Styles' music was making them emotional, but it also felt cathartic. They wondered whether the album was positive for their mental health or negative in the end.

Addictive

Finally, fans acknowledged that the hype around Styles' album was self-perpetuating because it was addictive to discuss online. The addition of special emojis and animations only added to that feeling.

