Harry Styles Fans React to 'Harry's House' Album

The fans have been let into Harry's House, and many of them never want to leave. On Friday, Harry Styles released his third solo album Harry's House, and it has been dominating the conversation on social media ever since. Scroll on for a look at some of the top posts about Styles' new creation.

Styles has become a cultural force to be reckoned with over the last few years, and Harry's House keeps that momentum going. The singer first announced the album in March of 2022 followed quickly by its first single, "As it Was." He announced the release date at that time as well, and he saved another single, "Late Night Talking" for this week. Many fans were pleased right off the bat, feeling that Styles did not make them wait too long but also left enough time for the excitement to build.

Harry's House is streaming on most major music platforms including Spotify. It is also available for purchase in several formats, including a highly-coveted vinyl that fans are scrambling for. Here's a look at what they're saying about Harry's House so far.