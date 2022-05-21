Harry Styles Fans React to 'Harry's House' Album
The fans have been let into Harry's House, and many of them never want to leave. On Friday, Harry Styles released his third solo album Harry's House, and it has been dominating the conversation on social media ever since. Scroll on for a look at some of the top posts about Styles' new creation.
Styles has become a cultural force to be reckoned with over the last few years, and Harry's House keeps that momentum going. The singer first announced the album in March of 2022 followed quickly by its first single, "As it Was." He announced the release date at that time as well, and he saved another single, "Late Night Talking" for this week. Many fans were pleased right off the bat, feeling that Styles did not make them wait too long but also left enough time for the excitement to build.
Harry's House is streaming on most major music platforms including Spotify. It is also available for purchase in several formats, including a highly-coveted vinyl that fans are scrambling for. Here's a look at what they're saying about Harry's House so far.
'Domination'
harry styles world dominationMay 21, 2022
WE STAN A LEGEND pic.twitter.com/xB1RM4pPlT— mæ♡ is seeing harry for the first time in 2 months (@horny_rhinos) May 21, 2022
Album Art
before listening after listening— little freak 🐈 (@hsfairryy) May 20, 2022
to harry’s house to harry’s house#HarryStyles #HarrysHouse pic.twitter.com/M4zZFQYOyF
Cover Edits
#HarrysHouse feat. @5SOS out now pic.twitter.com/FlmNKa8eqp— ʀᴏɴɪ🌼5SOS5 (@fbkroni) May 21, 2022
Music For a Tubby Toast Restaurant ❤️ #HarrysHouse
We wish we could give this album a BIG hug @Harry_Styles – congratulations on HS3 🎉🎈 pic.twitter.com/LtjvJgfEPm— Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) May 20, 2022
Fan Art
just did this because i'm in love with keep driving ♡ #HarrysHouse #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/elGaUHFVJj— alss; IS HOME 🏡 105days! – ᴴᴸ₂₈ (@toomlinsun) May 21, 2022
Other Stars' Reactions
"It sounds like he made the album he wanted to make and I think that's beautiful."
-@yungblud talking about #HarrysHouse 🖤 pic.twitter.com/CjZkCJSssu— HL Daily (@UpdateHLD) May 21, 2022
Chicken or Egg
Rt if you agree #HarrysHouse pic.twitter.com/BWEmgW353J— भक्ति Bhakti || I'M HOME 🏡 (@bhaktijadeja12) May 21, 2022
Addictive
I’m liking every single tweet with #HarrysHouse cause I’m obsessed with the animation.— Ray ✨ ono wrecked me (@oohhspicyy) May 20, 2022
