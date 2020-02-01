Harry Styles Fan Records Car on Fire Near Pre-Super Bowl Concert Venue After Sudden Cancellation

Harry Styles fans shared harrowing footage of the scene in Miami, Florida on Friday night, including one shot of what appeared to be a car fire. Fans walked out into miserable conditions after Styles’ show was canceled for fear of a massive thunderstorm in the area. What they found outside was much worse.

Styles was set to perform at Meridian at island Gardens in Miami on Friday night as part of his pre-Super Bowl concert push. However, severe thunderstorms in the area caused the fire department to call of the show. The caution came a little late, as fans were already jammed into the venue.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This meant that many concert-goers were out walking home in stormy conditions and flooded streets. Many shared videos of the scene, including one clip of a fire. It cam from a Twitter user named Naty, who wrote that it was a bus burning in the distance.

now a bus is on fire pic.twitter.com/W5MVzn8TmU — naty (@nataliuhh) February 1, 2020

“It might’ve been a car but they said nobody was in it!!” they added in a subsequent tweet.

This was just one of the video clips from a night of danger and discomfort — though certainly one of the most terrifying. Others showed concert-goers wrapped in trash bags to try and keep dry, the conditions of the flooded streets that they were attempting to walk down.

One video showed the moment the concert was canceled, with the audience already packed into the venue. The giant screen on the stage switched from a Pepsi logo to a public service announcement.

@OfficialJoelF i Went to the @pepsi show to see @Harry_Styles @lizzo and this is what i had to go through to find an uber because they forced us out in the storm 🙃 didn’t even get to see Harry preform 😭 pic.twitter.com/Gx5bYwgvgV — Mariah☯ (@Mariah_moreno14) February 1, 2020

“Attention, extreme weather is approaching,” it read in bold capital letters. “Please calmly make your way to the exits now and evacuate the general.”

Screams of fear and incredulity went up as the message showed. According to attendees like Naty, Styles was expected to go on at any minute when the evacuation was called, so fans figured they were safe from the storm by then.

The flooded streets kept many from leaving, and the ones that did were met with dangerous conditions. A Twitter user named Mariah posted a clip of herself and others walking through murky, ankle-deep water on the sidewalks, with plastic barricades floating around them haphazardly. A bus was trapped in the current, sirens wailed all around and police frantically tried to get things under control.

Styles posted a personal apology to fans on Twitter after the evacuation, saying: “The fire department would not let us do the show under any circumstances. Please stay safe. I’m so disappointed, and I’m sorry. I love you all.”

Many fans wanted to see the city of Miami or the venue itself answer for the mix-up.