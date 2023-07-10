Harry Styles Becomes Latest Pelted With Object Thrown While on Stage

Harry Styles became the latest musician to fall victim of a growing trend of concertgoers throwing items at performers. The "As It Was" singer was struck in the eye by an object thrown from the crowd while performing Saturday night in Vienna, Austria as part of his ongoing Love on Tour concert.

Video captured by attendees and uploaded to social media showed Styles, 29, walking across the stage between songs when an unidentified object could be seen flying through the air before striking the singer directly in the eye. Styles appeared to be in obvious discomfort, video showing the musician flinching and covering his eye with his hand before he continued to walk forward, still covering his face. At this time, it remains unclear what the oject was. Styles has not publicly commented on the incident.

This is not the first time Styles has been struck by an object thrown from the crowd during one of his performances. Back in June, he was hit by a bouquet of flowers. In 2022, the singer was hit by Skittles thrown at him during a Los Angeles concert. In response to the incident, the official Skittles Twitter account posted, "Didn't think I needed to say this: Please don't throw Skittles." He was also hit in the groin by a bottle during a performance in Chicago in October 2022.

There has been an alarming trend in recent weeks of singers having objects thrown at them. Bebe Rexha was hospitalized in June after she was hit in the face with a cellphone. The incident left Rexha with a bruised eye and a cut, and Nicolas Malvagna, 27, was arrested and charged for the incident. Last month, Kelsea Balelrinin was hit in the face by a bracelet during her performance of "If You Go Down" at Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Ballerini later assured her fans on social media that she was "fine," adding, "we all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that's why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew, and the crowd all felt safe to continue." More recently, a concertgoer tossed their phone at Drake during his show at United Center in Chicago. The "Hotline Bling" rapper managed to dodge the object.

The string of recent incidents have sparked some to speak out. During a performance of one of her Weekends with Adele shows at The Colosseum at Ceasers Palace in Las Vegas, Adele called out concertgoers who are "forgetting" how to behave and told her audience to "stop throwing things at the artist!" Some fans have also addressed the trend, with one person writing on Twitter following the incident involving Styles, "why do people keep doing this, paying money for front row just to do this too. I'm tired of y'all."