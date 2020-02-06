Post Malone Hosts Chiefs at Kansas City Concert After Super Bowl Victory Parade

The Kansas City Chiefs had a lot of fun at their Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday morning. But once the parade ended, the party didn’t stop as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were seen at Sprint Center later that night for the Post Malone concert. According to TMZ, Malone, who is a big football fan, invited the players to the concert and they have a roped-off section all to themselves. When Malone came out on stage, he was seen wearing a Mahomes jersey.

TMZ reported that Malone invited the Chiefs backstage before the show private dance party and beer pong action. It’s a fun way to end what was a wild day for the Super Bowl champs.

This Super Bowl win was a long time coming for the Chiefs and their fans. During the parade, Mahomes talked about how the goal was to bring the city a title ever since he was drafted bu the Chiefs.

Post Malone rocking a Mahomes jersey tonight. pic.twitter.com/lR9D2GxQrc — John Kurtz (@jlkurtz) February 6, 2020

“When I first got started in Kansas City, the first thing I wanted to do was bring the Lamar Hunt Trophy back to Kansas City, back to this organization,” Mahomes said of the trophy named for the late founder of the Chiefs per ESPN. “The second most important thing I wanted to do, was get the Lombardi trophy for the greatest coach of all time, Andy Reid, baby.”

Kelce also spoke to the crowd and he paid tribute to Reid as well.

“How about 21 years?” Kelce said. “You all know what that means? Everybody here is thinking, ‘Oh, that’s how long I need to wait to legally get a drink.’ No. Twenty-one years, that’s how long it’s been turning for my guy Andy Reid.

“And what do we do? We open a can of whoop a— on everybody … Fourth quarter (of the Super Bowl), six and whatever left on the clock, down by 10 … We got Pat Mahomes and Andy Reid, baby. How about Sammy Watkins? How about Damien Williams?”

This is the Chiefs’ second Super Bowl win and their first since 1970.